GALLERY: Isaac community gathers to remember

COMMUNITY, police and local dignitaries gathered to pay tribute to Queensland's Police Officers in Moranbah, Thursday September 29.

Central Queensland's Police Chaplain Reverend Glenn Louttit hosted a moving service at the town's Roman Catholic Church.

Moranbah Police's regiment was accompanied by local officers from Nebo, Dysart, Middlemount, Glenden and Clermont; many reading passages to honour the fallen.

Mayor Anne Baker said it was an honour to represent Isaac communities by speaking at the event.

"I express my extreme and sincere gratitude to the fallen, injured, currently serving and their families,” Cr Anne Baker said.

”Each and every day, our men and women in blue put themselves at risk to keep us safe.

"It is a heavy burden that every police officer accepts willingly, and we thank them sincerely."

Moranbah's Detective Sergeant, Officer in Charge Martin Ziebarth thanked the assembly for their support on such a significant day.

"I would like to thank the families, friends and colleagues who have gathered here today'' he said.

"It is important to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and bravery of Queensland's Police Officers both past and present," he said.

Mayor Baker joined representatives from the Queensland Police Service and members of the community in laying wreaths at the event to honour the fallen.

2016 marks the 152nd year of Policing in Queensland, and the 143 fallen heroes.