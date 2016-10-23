GALLERY: Loads of family fun at Rotary Home Expo

THE Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo delivered a fun packed family weekend at the Moranbah Community Centre.

With more than 40 exhibitors, wine tasting,street theatre, food stalls and a jumping castle, there was something for everyone.

Mayor Anne Baker said each year the Moranbah Rotary do an amazing job with the expo.

"They are a very active Club and extremely supportive of our community.

"Congratulations to all the sponsors, community groups, stall holders and volunteers involved, it was a fantastic weekend."

The Ted Rolfe Oval sported a crowd of colourful cows as part of an art competition.

The Moranbah Rotary Interact Club Project will see all proceeds going to supporting drought-affected farmers.

Isaac Regional Council is a proud sponsor of the Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo through its Isaac Community Grants Program.

Applications for Round 2 closes on October 15, for more details contact 1300 472 227 or visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/isaac

-community-grants.