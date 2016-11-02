GALLERY: Melbourne Cup day at Callaghan Park

L-R Katie Misselbrook and Katie Rawkins at Callaghan Park for the Melbourne Cup Race Day.

ABOUT 1000 people took to the track to celebrate Melbourne Cup at Callaghan Park yesterday.

Pastel colours and big fascinators were the trends of the day with navy coloured suits keeping the men up to date with the latest races fashion.

At the other end of the track were the keen punters hoping to score a win in the big race.

Pat Coleman was one of the locals who tried his luck, even betting on five horses in the Melbourne Cup.

"I did the same thing last year and didn't get a place so hopefully this year is different,” he said.

"I have my sights set on number 23 to win.”

Others put all their bets on one horse in the hopes they'd get lucky.

Rockhampton Jockey Club race day and events coordinator Kelly Suli said she was happy with the turn out.

"It was a great day and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves,” she said.