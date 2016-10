L-R Jess Pevinsky, Jamie Kirkwood and Brittaney Burkhardt at the St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

THE spring fashion appeared on point at the St Peter's Caulfield Cup race day at Callaghan Park today.

The ladies frocked up in their finest, and the fellas dressed to impress as the six-card race kicked off.

As the after party sets into motion at the Giddy Goat, catch some of the track side action in our gallery below.