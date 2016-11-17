GALLERY: What is the latest on the road train roadworks?

A map of the predicted route road trains will travel through Rockhampton.

ROADWORKS to upgrade two of Rockhampton's busiest intersections are expected to continue into the New Year.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said work was progressing well on the $10 million project to upgrade the intersections to provide Type 1 road train access.

He said the project to improve traffic flow and road safety was announced as part of the Palaszczuk Government's $500 million State Infrastructure Plan.

"These upgrades will improve the Moores Creek and Yaamba roads intersection and Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Road intersection, supporting the movement of more than 70,000 vehicles every day,” Mr Bailey said.

"The intersection upgrades will ensure infrastructure is in place to meet growing traffic demands and deliver the first stage of our commitment for Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton, under permit.”

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said an average of 29 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the project.

"Improvements at the Moores Creek and Yaamba roads intersection will include the extension of turning lanes on the Bruce Highway, relocation of traffic signals, lighting upgrades and resurfacing,” Mr Byrne said.

"The Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Road intersection upgrade will involve the extension of turn lanes, removal of concrete islands, lighting improvements, resurfacing and relocation of traffic signals.

"In excess of 500,000 cattle are transported through Rockhampton every year.

"Any action we can take to reduce the number of trips by the agriculture industry to get their product to market will have important road safety outcomes.”

Works are expected to be completed and open to traffic early next year, weather permitting.