31°
News

GALLERY: White ribbon dinner gets community talking

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 28th Nov 2016 9:48 AM
RAISING FUNDS: Alex Dunnett, Tahlitha Dodson, Bernie Dodson, Melisa Raguse and Leanne Cowdray at the white ribbon dinner to start the conversation on how to stop domestic violence.
RAISING FUNDS: Alex Dunnett, Tahlitha Dodson, Bernie Dodson, Melisa Raguse and Leanne Cowdray at the white ribbon dinner to start the conversation on how to stop domestic violence. Trinette Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RON Van Saane clearly remembers the first time he realised he was living in a household filled with domestic violence.

His mother was trying to teach him how to tell the time, but a six-year-old Ron Van Saane just couldn't quite get it.

Ron's father walked past and realised he wasn't learning quickly enough so he picked Ron up and "give it to him”.

Just like any mother, Ron's mum stepped in to try and stop the violence, but instead, she was on the receiving end.

This was the story Superintendent Ron Van Saane shared at the Central Queensland Police branch White Ribbon dinner.

Mr Van Saane had not shared his story before but decided it was time to help drive the message home to the people of Rockhampton.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Talking about this isn't about feeling sorry for anyone, it's to say, this happens in every house that has this level of violence going on,” he said.

"It's just to show, even at the age of 54, you still carry the scars of what happens to you as a child if you are brought up in a domestic violence situation.

"It also shows you never get over it and you always have guilt and that's why once you live through that and go through that you understand why it's so hard to break the cycle.

"It has a terrible effect on everyone that deals with it, the victims and the emergency services that have to go there as well.”

The inaugural white ribbon dinner raised more than $14,000 from over 95 people.

The money raised went to the Love Bites youth education program, Rockhampton Women's shelter and the White Ribbon Association.

Mr Van Saane said there was no silver bullet to family and domestic violence but educating youth was a good start.

"It is generational, it's about being a role model to our kids, letting them know about respect and understanding and knowing that if something doesn't work in a partnership, be strong enough to walk away.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  domestic violence ron van saane white ribbon

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Did Pauline Hanson break the law during her Reef visit?

Did Pauline Hanson break the law during her Reef visit?

Keppel Mp accuses Pauline Hanson and her group of One Nation senators of using "Keppel Bay as a scapegoat for political stunts.

Online help for mums in postnatal period

Wondermums has been launched to offer accessible psychological support to help address common challenges faced in the postnatal period.

Website offers accessible psychological support

Police still looking for witnesses of pedestrian accident

The woman sustained severe head injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition.

UPDATE 10AM: Woman remains in critical condition in Brisbane

Agriculture researcher brings vast experience to CQU

Associate Professor Mark Trotter to join CQUniversity's agriculture research team.

New researcher has spoken at 27 industry events in past two years

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GALLERY: White ribbon dinner gets community talking

RAISING FUNDS: Alex Dunnett, Tahlitha Dodson, Bernie Dodson, Melisa Raguse and Leanne Cowdray at the white ribbon dinner to start the conversation on how to stop domestic violence.

CQ top cop talks about living in home filled with domestic violence

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is reportedly planning on teaching "a few classes" at the BRIT School in London once her tour is over.

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

Don't miss the Brisbane International this summer.

IF IT is diversity you want, Brisbane is the place to get it.

A banger of a summer music festival line-up

The music gods are shining on Brisbane this music season; get there!

THIS season, there really is something for all music tastes.

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt.

Blues musician on tunes and dealing with grief

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Tempted to run away and live on the beach?

20 Schofield Parade, Keppel Sands 4702

House 2 1 All Offers...

This is a perfect opportunity to own the largest beach frontage block in Keppel Sands. Walk across the road and go for an ocean dip or a sandy walk whenever you...

Lammermoor property scheduled for Auction!

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property...

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Stunning Family Home with Pool and Shed on 1 Acre!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $649,000

This Modern home is located in the highly sought after Olive Estate and supplies the ultimate acreage lifestyle. Immaculately presented, heaps of room for the...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Owners Relocating + Must be Sold = Great Buying

21 Hideaway Road, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 $550,000

Perched high in a quiet cul-de-sac this assertive and confident architecturally designed home offers quality and stunning views. Only minutes' walk to gym...

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $149,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...

Conveniently Located and Low Maintenance

101 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Conveniently located close to a multitude of schools and the major shopping centre this home is just ideal. This property boasts two spacious bedrooms, large...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!