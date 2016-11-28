GALLERY: White ribbon dinner gets community talking

RAISING FUNDS: Alex Dunnett, Tahlitha Dodson, Bernie Dodson, Melisa Raguse and Leanne Cowdray at the white ribbon dinner to start the conversation on how to stop domestic violence.

RON Van Saane clearly remembers the first time he realised he was living in a household filled with domestic violence.

His mother was trying to teach him how to tell the time, but a six-year-old Ron Van Saane just couldn't quite get it.

Ron's father walked past and realised he wasn't learning quickly enough so he picked Ron up and "give it to him”.

Just like any mother, Ron's mum stepped in to try and stop the violence, but instead, she was on the receiving end.

This was the story Superintendent Ron Van Saane shared at the Central Queensland Police branch White Ribbon dinner.

Mr Van Saane had not shared his story before but decided it was time to help drive the message home to the people of Rockhampton.

"Talking about this isn't about feeling sorry for anyone, it's to say, this happens in every house that has this level of violence going on,” he said.

"It's just to show, even at the age of 54, you still carry the scars of what happens to you as a child if you are brought up in a domestic violence situation.

"It also shows you never get over it and you always have guilt and that's why once you live through that and go through that you understand why it's so hard to break the cycle.

"It has a terrible effect on everyone that deals with it, the victims and the emergency services that have to go there as well.”

The inaugural white ribbon dinner raised more than $14,000 from over 95 people.

The money raised went to the Love Bites youth education program, Rockhampton Women's shelter and the White Ribbon Association.

Mr Van Saane said there was no silver bullet to family and domestic violence but educating youth was a good start.

"It is generational, it's about being a role model to our kids, letting them know about respect and understanding and knowing that if something doesn't work in a partnership, be strong enough to walk away.”