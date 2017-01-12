34°
'GAME CHANGER': Pauline Hanson's plan to win the Queensland election

12th Jan 2017 6:58 PM
Pauline Hanson's One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson.
MICK TSIKAS

PAULINE Hanson is confident her One Nation party will win Government in the next state election, and will announce a 'game-changing' plan to secure victory tomorrow.

The Queensland Senator threw her support behind Central Queensland graziers this week during the emotional Marlborough meeting to address the proposed expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area. Read more here.

The appearance was one of several as Ms Hanson worked her way across regional Queensland in a bid to give "a voice” to people living outside the south-east corner.

There is mounting speculation Ms Hanson will announce a state leader for One Nation.

"I can't fix this country and the state of Queensland on my own, so tomorrow I'm wheeling out plans to bolster my troops, ready for the State election,” Ms Hanson said.

"I've visited Marlborough to hear farmers concerns over potential compulsory land acquisition for the Singaporean Army, visited mayors in Yeppoon and Townsville and with numerous victims and community groups to discuss the increased crime wave throughout North Queensland.”

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Political expert's thought-provoking analysis on why CQ's youth are voting for Hanson

Cane growers throughout the Burdekin met for a second time in two months, desperate for Government intervention after cane processing negotiations with Wilmar broke down prior to Christmas.

"Growers feel let down by parties they've supported all of their lives and they're over it. They've asked for Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce to intervene, however those calls fell on deaf ears.”

"I sat before two, lifelong farmers, who have placed everything on the line for their families and their story is tragic. Up to 90% of farmers in the Burdekin are being dictated to by foreign owned mills and the Government doesn't understand why this is a problem. When will Governments learn that foreign control in our food, electricity, water and major infrastructure supply has consequences for all Australians?”

This morning, Charters Towers farmers met with the Senator for a second time in consecutive months, disgusted at the lack of consultation from Defence, over potential compulsory land acquisition for the Singaporean army. Ms Hanson will take their concerns to a meeting next Tuesday with Defence Minister Maurice Payne and offer alternative sites for the Government to consider.

Ms Hanson will reveal a Queensland shake up in politics tomorrow morning at 11am on the Sunshine Coast.

"Get set Queensland. Pauline Hanson's One Nation is in this next state election to win Government”.

Topics:  marlborough one nation pauline hanson queensland election 2017 shoalwater bay expansion state politics

