Gang bashes, robs pokie-winning pensioner

Leighton Smith | 6th Feb 2017 2:49 PM
Margaret Evans' son and carer was assaulted and robbed shortly after leaving a CBD hotel early Saturday morning by a group of four people.
Margaret Evans' son and carer was assaulted and robbed shortly after leaving a CBD hotel early Saturday morning by a group of four people.

SHORTLY after striking the pokies jackpot, a Rockhampton pensioner was cowardly bashed by a gang who jumped him from behind and stole his winnings while he walked home from a CBD pub.

David Evans, 53, has walked from the Kent St venue to his Depot Hill home many times without incident, but in the early hours of Saturday morning he had a target painted on his back.

It's thought someone had watched as he pocketed his $500 pokie winnings.

Mr Evans is the primary carer for his elderly mother, Margaret Evans, 78, and this morning she shared with The Morning Bulletin her anger at the brutal attack.

Mrs Evans said her son had been out watching the Green vs Mundine fight before heading to another hotel to play the pokies.

She said her son was jumped from behind, knocked to the ground and robbed about 5am.

"They must have been watching when he pulled $500 out of a poker machine,” Mrs Evans said.

"There were women and a couple of men and a white van pulled up and they jumped in, they took all his money,” she said.

"In a town like this, normally things like this don't happen.

"I was just shocked when he said it was women, probably in their 30s, I thought maybe they were young kids you know?”

Margaret Evans' son and carer was assaulted and robbed shortly after leaving Bartletts Taven early Saturday morning by a group of four people.
Margaret Evans' son and carer was assaulted and robbed shortly after leaving Bartletts Taven early Saturday morning by a group of four people.

In a devastating blow for the family, Mrs Evans said her son lost all of his pension money in addition to the pokie winnings - $750 in total.

"I said to him, why didn't you get a taxi home and he said he felt like walking, it was daylight,” she said.

WATCH: CCTV captures gang's armed hold-up of Rocky supermarket.

Mrs Evans said her son had reported the incident to police.

He also went to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which included "bark off his leg and a badly swollen elbow” which he still hasn't been able to straighten out.

These injuries have seriously hampered Mr Evan's ability to look after his mother.

"I've had a hip replacement and can't get around like I used to,” she said.

"For a while now I've been waiting to see the eye specialist up at the hospital because I've got a bad eye and he's been putting drops in it three, four times a day, well he can't put them in now.

"Usually he cooks the meals at night, luckily my other son has come here [visiting from Sydney] so he's able to do it until David's okay.”

She said David often walked home after a night out but after what had happened on the weekend, he had vowed to never go out at that time again.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service has confirmed police are investigating the incident and the suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cbd attack rockhampton crime

SHORTLY after striking the pokies jackpot, Rockhampton pensioner David Evans was cowardly bashed by a gang who jumped him from behind and stole his winnings.

