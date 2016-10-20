GARAGE SALE GUIDE: Find out where to grab the best bargains

Rockhampton
Parkhurst and surrounds
- Village Volunteers Value Sale: Find household items, books, DVDs, clothing, furniture, plants and more. From 7am to 3pm at 296 Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.
- Bit's and Bob's on Bunya: Sale includes antiques, books, furniture, homewares and garden equipment. From 7am to 12.30pm at 103 Bunya Rd, Rockyview.
Norman Gardens
- Moving Soon: Reducing the load is a must for this family moving soon. Some free items on offer as well. Find books, home items, craft and handmade items, tools, collectables and electronics. From 9am to 1.30pm at 14 Reddy Dr, Norman Gardens.
- Rockhampton Men's Shed Inc: Featuring art and design items, furniture, tools, collectables and handmade items. From 7am to 2.15pm at Building 72, CQUniversity.
- Plumb Garage Sale: Antiques, books, electronics, furniture, vintage clothes, games, homewares, toys and tools on offer as well as new tiles, a grey water system, fridge/freezer and several sofas. From 7am to 6pm at 22 Plumb Dr.
- Something for Everyone: House and shed clean out featuring Christmas lights, collectable memorabilia, retro homewares, an exercise bike, manchester, antiques, books, games and sports equipment. From 7am to 3pm at 22 Risien St.
Frenchville
- Pritchard St: Homewares for sale from 9am to 3pm at 207 Pritchard St.
- Everything But The Kitchen Sink Community Fundraiser: From books, games, furniture, electronics, vinyl, toys, tools, collectables, sporting goods and homewares. From 7am to 2pm at 127 Gair St.
- Renovation and Kids Grown Sale: Featuring toy sets, a corner bath, bathroom vanity, stainless steel sink, office items, slippery slide, roof rack, tow bar, furniture, games and books. From 7am to 12pm at 249 Flowers Ave.
Park Avenue
- Enormous Ellis Giveaway: Family leaving town to travel for a year don't want to throw anything away. Find books, electronics, furniture, games and toys. Wide range of children's clothes, kitchen items and tools. From 6am to 3pm at 112 Park St.
Berserker
- Charles St: Find books, furniture, homewares and collectables from 7am to 12.45pm at 74 Charles St.
- Not Moving Out Sale: Eclectic mix of furniture, huge variety of ladies clothes 8-14 and some gents, shoes, gym equipment and fitness gear, heaps of kitchenware, quilt covers, bunk beds, mirrors, prints and a washing machine. From 7am to 3pm at 9 Tomkins St.
- AFS Pharmacies Men's Shed: Unique items made by shed members plus surplus tools and equipment. Wonderful Artwork form a couple of our talented members. The shed will be open for inspection and new members are very welcome. From 9am to 2pm at the PCYC on Bridge St.
The Common
- Trendy Trash Treasure Rummage: Stacks of quality pre-loved items at bargain prices ranging from furniture to keepsakes, and everything in between. From 8am to 4pm at 152 Lakes Creek Rd.
Wandal
- House and Garden: Antique day-bed, magazines, kitchenware, bar fridge, plants, tools, books and furniture. From 6.30am to 12pm at 29 Hartley St.
- Moveit Sale: Everything from a caravan, folding massage bed, cameras, computer monitor, books and novels, pop up beads and jewellery, size 14 and L ladies clothes and household items. From 7am to 1pm at 15 Meade St.
West Rockhampton
- Rocky Recycles: Paintings, prints, shells, polished stones, pennies, sixpences, tableware, crystal, tools, furniture, vintage china, quality clothing, costumes. From 9am to 3pm at 196 North St.
The Range
- Need To Restore Old Kombi Sale: Willing to sell used and new 1974 VW Kombie parts. Features antiques, books, furniture, designer fashion and collectables. From 8am to 3pm at 246 Agnes St, The Range.
Allenstown
- Ex-Builder Sale: Lots of hand tools as well as power tools and various boxes of hardware. Also some household furniture. From 7am to 5pm at 222 Canning St.
Rocky City
- Kim's Clearout: Variety of children's clothes, toys, books and other items. Starting at 50c. From 8am to 12pm at 107 Stanley St.
Gracemere
- Absolute Treasures on Leichhardt: Downsized to Gracemere and emptying the storage unit, lots to see and buy, furniture and fridge, anchor and outboard motor, household and kitchen items, beds, couch, tables, rugs, camping gear, electronic, linen, clothes. From 8am to 11am at 20 Leichhardt St.
Mount Morgan
- Garage Sale: Featuring camping gear, homewares and household electrical items. From 8am to 4pm at 134 East St.
- Spyda's Spring Sale: Tupperwear, electric kettle, exercise equipment, generator, craft items. From 8.30am to 4.30pm at 29 Gordon Ln, Walterhall