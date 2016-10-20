Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

FROM a sale held by an ex-builder to community fundraisers and household spring clean outs, there is sure to be something for everyone in the Garage Sale Trail Saturday.

Councillor Neil Fisher said the innovative event, which grew from one garage sale in Sydney six years ago, was all about re-purposing old items and reusing things which may otherwise end up in landfill.

"It's estimated that one garage sale can keep around six trolleys worth of items out of our landfill so initiatives like this are wonderful for our region,” he said.

Having councils involved allows residents to take part for free, with households, community groups, schools and businesses able to register.

Garage Sale Trail co-founder Andrew Valder says that garage sales can also be a way to bring communities together.

"Taking part in a garage sale is also a great way to meet the neighbours with 63% of last year's participants saying they felt more connected to their local community after the event,” Mr Valder said.

Sellers who are hosting garage sales have put their sale 'on the trail' and listed key items up for grabs at Garage Sale Trail's website.

Shoppers can plan their day by searching what sales are in their area and create a personalised 'treasure trail'.