Garden Centre one year plastic bag free

DRIVING along Kinka Beach Rd from Emu Park to Yeppoon, you'll see this sign outside Tanby Garden Centre.

It's now been a year since Tanby Garden Centre decided to stop giving away plastic bags and reinforce its action by putting a charge on both bags and plastic/wax trays for the benefit of charity.

Nursery spokeswoman Rebecca Weston said the changes made people more aware of plastic bag use.

"By putting a small charge on these items, it makes us all think about their use.”

Ms Weston said the majority of customers were responding really well to the change and even if they forget to bring their own bags or boxes, they were nevertheless very willing to go without a plastic bag.

Tanby Garden Centre has also written a submission to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection as reported in last week's Mirror by Livingstone's Plastic Bag Free Group.

The plastic bag ban is planned to come into effect on July 1 next year after extensive consultation and preparation, to allow retailers and consumers to adjust to the change. Submissions for the online survey close February 27.

You can provide your feedback by completing the online survey at getinvolved.qld.gov.au, or emailing a written submission to waste.paper@ehp.qld.gov.au.