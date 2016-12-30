34°
Gardening greats of 2016

30th Dec 2016 11:36 AM
Le Porte Rosse Restaurant in Emerald.

THE last twelve months of gardening in Central Queensland has been easy with many highs and lows. So here is 2016 in pictures and comments.

The "Colourful Township Award of 2016" goes the town of Moranbah during August the township was surrounded by natural colour from the moment you turn off the Peak Downs Highway to drive into the town. Whether it is from the mass of Wattles in the season's final spray of colour to the splashes of Eucalypt bloom colour abounds. Then once you enter Moranbah an avenue of trees line the road to the town's newly refurbished town centre. Moranbah's Town Centre combines the commerce with shaded parklands well-manicured gardens, a water feature and a children's play area creating a relaxing atmosphere. Added to the Town Centre, Moranbah has a numerous parks and medians all with colourful trees and shrubs.

The "2016 Garden Visionaries" is for all the school teachers, staff and volunteers who have taken the time to create vegetable gardens in our schools. I had so much fun visiting more than a dozen schools during 2016. This year The Hall State School dominated its class in the 2016 Spring Garden Spectacular. Next year I hope to even to have the 4RO Garden Show broadcast from some of our regions schools.

The "2016 Best Garden Show” goes to Tropicana the Rockhampton Region's first Tropical and Sustainable Gardening Expo. Tropicana also included the announcement of the 2016 Spring Garden Spectacular award winners. With more than 20 stall holders including local nurseries and landscapers, gardening clubs to experts in organic gardening.

GREEN THUMB: This year The Hall State School dominated its class in the 2016 Spring Garden Spectacular, pictured Ellie Von Ellmen.

The "2016 Best Retail Display” goes to Le Porte Rosse Restaurant in Clermont Street Emerald. Le Porte Rosse Restaurant developed a very authentic plantscape using Geraniums. Using red flowering Ivy Geraniums in hanging pots along a hot western wall as their feature plants and they look fantastic.

The "Most Unique Flowering Display of 2016" would have to be the Bow Tie Vine. Different in just about every way the Dalchampia aristolochiaefolia or commonly known as the Bow Tie Vine or Silk Crepe Flower. The Dalchampia's bright mauve-pink bracts are very unusual in shape and texture. These bracts look like a Bow Tie and feel like silk hence the common names. This is a very hardy evergreen climber with green heart-shaped leaves that is even frost hardy. Dalchampia will grow in full sun or partial sun and once established is semi drought tolerant.

The "2016 That Should Not Grow There Award" would have to be the cluster of Native Lasiandra planted along the exposed western embankment of the Mackay Levee Bank. The Native Lasiandra or Melastoma affine or also commonly known as Blue Tongue is an ideal understorey shrub in many shaded gardens. But these small bushy shrubs are growing very well in hot tropical sun. Melastoma affine produces large-petalled pink to mauve flowers will appear during summer and autumn.

Other highlights of 2016 would include thanking the hundreds of people that joined in to plant 1000's of trees in Central Queensland for National Tree Day.

The big question is what will 2017 bring gardeners? Watch look out for the garden column on 30th of December 2017 for all the answers.

Happy New Year to all.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  gardening neil fisher

A HOUSE has been destroyed in a fire in Central Queensland this afternoon.

Gardening greats of 2016

