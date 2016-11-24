Gas main ruptures in south Rocky

BREAKING 10.40AM: FIRE and ambulance crews are responding to a Depot Hill address following reports of a burst gas main.
Initial reports suggest a main gas line has ruptured outside a West St address.
More updates to come.
