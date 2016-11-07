36°
Gateway precinct progresses on Capricorn Coast

Melanie Plane
| 7th Nov 2016 9:00 AM Updated: 9:28 AM
ON SITE: Cr Tom Wyatt, Jeff Davey from Davey Engineering Solutions, mayor Bill Ludwig and deputy mayor Graham Scott inspect Stage Two of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.
ON SITE: Cr Tom Wyatt, Jeff Davey from Davey Engineering Solutions, mayor Bill Ludwig and deputy mayor Graham Scott inspect Stage Two of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct. Contributed

ECONOMIC growth, private investment and local jobs on the Capricorn Coast are poised to receive a major boost after bulk earthworks began at stage two of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

The 56ha site, located off Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd just five minutes from the Yeppoon CBD, is a six-stage master-planned development for innovative commercial developments which will be progressively delivered by Livingstone Shire Council over the next 10-15 years.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the premium business and industry precinct would provide a broad range of land packages to make the coast the preferred option for businesses to establish their base.

"Stage One is progressing well with construction now under way on a number of lots," Cr Ludwig said.

"The tenders for the stage two lots have advanced through the Expressions of Interest stage with very strong interest in these next 10 lots."

Deputy mayor Graham Scott said the Gateway would unlock a range of opportunities for the Capricorn Coast.

"The Gateway is a major drawcard to attract business and developers to our region, with the fully serviced site featuring its own purpose-built B-double- accessible transport hub, high-speed optic fibre broadband, power and

both town water connections and access to industrial quality reuse water," Cr Scott said.

"During stage two we've been targeting both small and large industrials and high impact uses to ensure we get the right mix of industry to complement the future growth and development of our region, with smaller lots on the site targeted at trade-based businesses, manufacturers and new businesses.

"The Capricorn Coast is already well-known as one of the best places to live and when we can complement that lifestyle with an industrial business precinct, it will really drive economic growth here on the Coast," Cr Scott said.

Bulk earthworks on stage two are due to be completed by mid-December.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
