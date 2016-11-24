Geoff Murphy: His side of the QRL $250,000 Capras bailout

A relaxed but disappointed Geoff Murphy hit out at the QRL's involvement in the CQ Capras.

FORMER Central Queensland Capras chairman Geoff Murphy feels his four years of hard work for the club will be undone by the QRL.

The boss of construction firm JM Kelly yesterday criticised the QRL and its president Peter Betros for taking control of the club this week.

Mr Murphy, who reluctantly resigned on the weekend, said he was willing to support the new administrators but feared their involvement would "wind back the clock".

The QRL says it invested $250,000 into saving the club from financial strife, but Mr Murphy claims the figure is short of the mark.

"They said they committed $250,000, in actual fact it was $160,000. Yes, we did fall behind in our sponsorship but that was because Rocky and CQ were doing it tough," Mr Murphy said.

"Our previous manager wasn't getting out and securing sponsorship, so we fell short $160,000 and asked the QRL to assist us.

"They act like they saved us. We had a budget for 2017 and have a proposal which says we will trade at a $25,000 profit. Yes it would have been nice to have more but it was a balanced budget.

"They certainly helped us through tough times but going forward there is no need for them to have even got involved."

A calm and composed Mr Murphy said he felt the QRL were attempting to claim credit for the steady on-field success and the affiliation with the Gold Coast Titans.

"They are making it out that we are a basket case but in fact we are very strong," he said.

"We have a top coach in Kim Williams and a great CEO in Dominique McGregor.

"I've been working on getting the Titans on board for three years and this past year we have really ramped that up with Kim and Dominique. It is wonderful what has happened."

READ: What Capras coach Kim Williams thinks of the new affiliation with the Titans.

Mr Murphy said he helped recover the Capras debt crisis at a time when he said the QRL showed no interest.

"When I took over we had a debt of $500,000 and the QRL wasn't interested. We got that debt down to $160,000. I think that says something.

"I can't help but think they will wind back the clock but I will wait and see.

"Rugby league in CQ has always had problems where the right management hasn't been there to take the club forward. My biggest thing is that they will take it back to the same old thing."

The Morning Bulletin is still waiting on a response from the QRL.