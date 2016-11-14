German woman starts online petition to stay in Rocky

German born Marcia Meybauer has been living in Australia for six years but has recently had a visa application rejected. The visa would have allowed her to stay longer.

A GERMAN woman who has lived in Australia for six years and dreams of a life working on the land has started a petition after her visa application was rejected.

The online petition states Marcia Meybauer, 31, who currently lives at Rockyview, on the outskirts of Rockhampton, original came to Australia to live with an Australian man.

The petition website explained that relationship ended after about three years and she was given incorrect and costly information about other avenues to stay in Australia.

Since then, she has been in a new relationship for the past 12 months and has had her latest visa application rejected.

The petition has been signed by over 100 people so far and many have left messages of support.

"The short time I worked with Marcia I saw how hard of a worker she was, I don't know her very well but she was a good and honest person I would hate to see her leave the country and her pets. I think that if a place can mean so much to her when many australians don't care a fraction of what she does, she deserves to stay how can immagration not see what a great australian she is let her stay I say,” Tejhay Bartlett Salter wrote.

"Marcia spent several months working for us on our cattle properties. She is a very determined hard working lady that fits into rural life easily. We need more like her,” Loretta Smith wrote.

See the petition here: Help Me Stay In Australia After Building a Life of Almost 6 years