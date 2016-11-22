Get Back to Work Youth Boost for schoolies

MEMBER for Keppel, Brittany Lauga said while Queensland's unemployment rate continues to decline, she urged employers to use the new $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost for employers hiring 15-24-year-olds.

ABS figures released this week show a trend unemployment rate for October of 6.0 per cent for the state compared with 6.1% in September.

Seasonally adjusted figures showed an unemployment rate of 5.8% in October compared with 6.2% in September.

"While it's good to see the jobless rate fall, the government's focus on creating jobs remains and I specifically work every day towards creating more jobs in Keppel,” Mrs Lauga said.

"With school finishing there will be a lot of youths looking for work and it's why we recently announced a Back to Work Youth Boost offering $20,000 to employers engaging 15-24-year-olds between December and 28 February 28, 2017.

"The Back to Work program is specifically targeted at regional Queensland - employers in the south-east corner can't apply. So it's ours alone.

"So far 348 employers have taken up the offer of incentives totalling more than $3 million by engaging 708 formerly jobless regional Queenslanders. "