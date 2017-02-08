Get in quick: Valentine's vacancies at 5 Rocky restaurants

There will be plenty of champagne flowing in Rocky on Valentine's Day.

STILL haven't booked a table for that special Valentines dinner yet?

Fret not, we've done some calling around and while a few places already booked out, there are still some dining establishments who have space if you call soon (we're less than a week from the big day).

Here are our top five options.

Headricks Lane - ph: 4922 1985 - 4 course set menu + glass of bubbly - $70 pp;

The Edge Bar & Restaurant 4931 1300 - Valentines Platters - 2 course $65 or 3 course $75;

Cafe Bliss/ Bliss By Night - ph: 4920 4900 - Only vacancies during the day or 5:30pm

Restaurant 98 - ph: 4920 1000 - Drink on arrival + everything from the land, a 6 course degustation or everything from the sea, a seafood platter - both available for $99;

Cloud 9 - ph: 1800 443 914 - Outside tables only - 3 course set menu + glass of sparkling on arrival - $65

Spoil your partner with some decadent Valentine's Day chocolates. Brett Wortman

Or DIY your own meal at home - "it shows more love”, was one option from a lonely reporter in the newsroom.