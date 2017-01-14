Get prepared for another cyclone

WERE you prepared for Cyclone Marcia?

If another tropical cyclone was to cross our coast tomorrow, where would you go? What would you take with you?

These are the questions Livingstone Shire Council is posing to residents next week as they ask the community to join them at the Yeppoon Cyclone Shelter for an evacuation exercise to put into practice the lessons learned from 2015.

Mayor Bill Ludwig, who is also chairman of the Livingstone Disaster Management Group, said the long term effects of natural disasters like TC Marcia would continue to have significant impacts for years to come, and for some, lasting mental scars.

"When Tropical Cyclone Marcia crossed the coast near Shoalwater Bay on February 20, 2014 it caused widespread damage and set challenges for our region, which in some areas we are still working hard to overcome,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Next week we are giving the community and our response agencies an opportunity to put that resilience and the lessons learnt from TC Marcia to the test.

"The open day will give the community the chance to visit the cyclone shelter and find out the information they need should disaster strike, so they can make informed decisions about their safety.

"It is important that residents fully understand that while facilities like the cyclone shelter are an important part of our strategy to keep vulnerable people safe, for most people it should be considered an option of last resort.

"The primary purpose of the shelter is for people who live in storm tide areas, have dwellings built before the strict cyclone building standards, which came into effect in 1982 and those people who do not have alternate sheltering arrangements with friends and family.

"The exercise day will also focus on what our community can do to get ready, from free first aid courses to raising awareness about stocking emergency kits and non-perishable food supplies.”

If you want to participate, come along to the new multi-level car park on Tuesday, January 17.

Buses will be running from the car park to the shelter between 10am and 12pm with the Disaster Management Unit on hand to answer questions.