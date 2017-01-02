Get your gumboots out, the rains are coming

RAIN: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 50-100mm of rain over the coming days

UPDATE: Monday 10am

BOATIES beware of dangerous conditions developing in coastal waters off the Capricornia coast.

Seas are building and expected to reach three metres by tomorrow evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for coastal areas, rain and the chance of thunderstorms.

The Bureau predicts an 80 percent chance of showers in Rockhampton region today, increasing to rain at times.

Showers will be patchy, but up to 15mm could fall in some areas.

There's also a chance of thunderstorms ahead of tomorrow's south easterly change, which will bring much-needed rain across the region.

Totals of 50-100mm are possible.

Sunday

Wet conditions and thunderstorms are likely to continue until at least Thursday with the most rain falling tomorrow.

HEAVY rainfall and flash flooding are predicted across Capricornia on Tuesday as a strong south-easterly change sweeps through the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 50-100mm of rain over the next four days.

A brief shower can be expected later this morning but the brunt of the action and dangerous boating conditions are expected on Tuesday.

Weather forecaster Mike Griffin says squally coastal storms, monsoon-like showers and inland storms will bring the possibility of flash-floods from the Central Coast to Wide Bay.

He says temperatures are likely to drop by five to seven degrees by mid-week but until then the hot, steamy "semi-monsoonal” conditions will continue across Capricornia and the Central Highlands.

Yesterday's 37 degree maximum temperatures continue across western Capricornia into the Central Highlands today with more thundery afternoon showers expected.

"A small low - about 1002hpa - has developed at the end of the Monsoon Trough, well off Cairns/Townsville,” Mr Griffin said.

"It's expected to track south forming a cloud band 200km wide off Mackay, near the Swains Reef.

"If the low continues its journey and holds its shape - monsoonal-like showers should develop and move onto the Central Coast, about Mackay to Sarina, in the next 24 hours and affect Shoalwater and Byfield early Monday.”

31mm fell at Foleyvale Station, north of Duaringa yesterday while Mt Morgan, Mt Larcom, Blackdown Tablelands, Wowan, Biloela and Dysart all had 4-6mm.