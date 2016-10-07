Supermum getting on the road, again, and again

Final Aussie Falcon Rolls off the Line: Ford Australia will close its Broadmeadows factory today.

It is supposed to be the best way to get through things. It might hurt at first but then it's all over quickly.

It is the theory often given as a way to get over your fears.

Last week I wrote about my fear of driving in Brisbane.

It was only two days later I got to face my fears in unexpected ways.

There is no medical term for fear of driving I could find, but there are a few terms used by those with a fear of driving while they are driving.

I used a few of them myself that day.

It all started fine.

That's because we were still in Rockhampton.

Once we got a bit below Childers there were a few waits on roadworks but I was travelling ok.

Once we got to the Sunshine Coast turn-offs my stress levels started to increase.

It didn't help that the in-car GPS got stuck while changing CD's so I could hear directions but not see them.

With roadworks I was running behind time so I made a change of plan; heading straight to the location of a job interview rather than our new house.

I stopped off at a nearby shopping centre to freshen up and get job interview glam and was back on my way.

According to my phone I was only 15 minutes away so I would still have half an hour up my sleeve.

The first mistake I made was forgetting the voice from the in-car GPS was sending me in a different direction.

I realised after 15 minutes of driving the wrong way.

The second mistake I made was taking a turn too early. Then a turn too late. Then missing the turn into the building where my interview was to be held, with no way to turn back.

Then driving up and down roads and highways, going around and around in circles.

I even started to recognise landmarks.

'Hey, that was the turn I took too early the first time'.

I finally made it to the interview, albeit 45 minutes late. I'm not expecting their call.

Now I also think I have given my son amaxaphiobia; fear of riding in a car. Maybe it is just a fear of riding in a car with me behind the wheel.

And that Band-Aid theory? It still hurts.