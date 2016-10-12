Giant lizard sculpture in Emeral

30°
Giant lizard sculpture in Emerald

12th Oct 2016 2:21 PM
Back row: Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes, Emerald Visitor Information Centre volunteers Jane Kirk, Barry Rumpf and Pamela Gangadoo. Front row: artist Jase Moore and Tess Batts from councils parks and gardens team.
Back row: Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes, Emerald Visitor Information Centre volunteers Jane Kirk, Barry Rumpf and Pamela Gangadoo. Front row: artist Jase Moore and Tess Batts from councils parks and gardens team. Central Highlands Regional Counc

THEY say practice makes perfect, but in Jase Moore's case a little welding practice has led to a unique and captivating career.

The Emerald-based sculptor and self-proclaimed 'jack of all trades' uses scrap metal and parts to craft eye-catching art works, from giant spiders to Ned Kelly and trucks.

One of his most recent pieces, dubbed the Emerald Dragon, was installed at the Emerald Visitor Information Centre earlier this year as part of a joint project between the Central Highlands Regional Council, the Central Highlands Development Corporation and the Australian Government.

"The giant lizard sculpture was displayed at the 2015 Emerald Show and attracted a lot of interest,” Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes said.

"It was then purchased by a lady from New South Wales, who donated it to council to become a public art piece.”

Cr Hayes said the site at the Visitor Information Centre was chosen because it gave the sculpture great exposure and added to the existing art pieces on the Emerald Walking Trail.

"It's already a real talking point for visitors and locals and is well on its way to becoming another distinctive icon for Emerald,” he said.

Jase said it took just over a year to construct the Emerald Dragon, which is over three metres long.

"I just started practising welding in late 2012 and that's how I got into it,” he said of his sculpting career.

”I got good at it and now it's not just a hobby, it's also my job.”

Jase said he was honoured to have his artworks displayed at the information centre and also the Emerald Airport.

Jase said he gathers material for his projects from 'anywhere and everywhere'. The sculpture can be found at the information centre on Clermont St, Emerald.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  art, central highlands regional council, emerald

Emerald sculptor's giant lizard piece on display for all to see

