Gift or liability? The must-see warning for those with drones

DID you get a drone for Christmas?

You could find yourself liable for injuries caused if your new holiday gift is involved in an accident.

That's the message from legal first Injury and Accident Lawyers.

The Queensland firm's Director Hideki Shimizu said personal injury cases involving drones have occurred in Australia as the use of drones, both commercially and recreationally, increases.

Mr Shimizu said the number of drones in the air has increased since the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) relaxed its drone laws to enable anyone to operate a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) weighing less than 2kg without certification.

"While there are many positive uses for drones such as aiding surf life savers, it is well documented that if operated outside the rules they can pose dangers to other aircraft, impinge on people's privacy and, of course, create a significant safety risk,” he said.

Mr Shimizu said many drone incidents have been at public events such as last year's World Cup cricket final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when a drone filming the match between Australia and New Zealand crashed with fortunately no injuries.

"Drone accidents can take place because of user error, battery failure, or faulty parts, and injuries that have occurred is because of a drone falling and directly hitting an innocent person,” he said.

Mr Shimizu said courts would most likely consider an incident involving a drone similar to how motor vehicle accidents are examined.

"The conduct of the drone operator would be examined to see if they were negligent in their operation or maintenance of the drone,” he said.

"There may also be a case against the manufacturer or distributor of the drone if the accident was caused by a defect in the drone itself.”