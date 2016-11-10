GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

DON'T MISS: Aussie folk band Boy & Bear will play at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month as they bring their Limit of Love tour around the country.

TONIGHT

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

7pm: Smiles, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

TOMORROW

6PM: Cisco Rose, Berserker Tavern.

7pm: Smiles, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7PM: The Ferryman, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Hiway, CQ Leagues Club.

7PM: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

7.30PM: Aaron Hamilton, Glenmore Tavern.

8pm: Darkc3ll, w/ support acts A.M.P, Wave of Mutilation, End Us, Flamingos on Quay.

8PM: Eds Son, Albert Hotel, Monto.

8PM: TJ Hollis, Biloela Anzac Club.

8PM: Frenchy-World's Worst Adult at the Pilbeam Theatre.

8PM: The Purple Hills, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30PM: The Gratifiers, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: The Easy Tigers Duo, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: The Sugar Daddies, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: DJ Nino Brown RnB Takeover w/ support act DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

SATURDAY

12PM: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

5.30PM: Eds Son, Frenchville Sports Club.

6PM: Quinton Cassidy, Everton Park Hotel.

7pm: Hiway, CQ Leagues Club.

7pm: Ryan Conway, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8PM: The Octopus Band, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30PM: Thunderbirds, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: A2Z Duo, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Full Tilt, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

SUNDAY

1PM: Eds Son, Tannum Sands Hotel.

3PM: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

November

12: Dance Infusion: Dance Dance Dance at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Dance Infusion presents their annual concert spectacular Dance Dance Dance at 4pm. Cost: Adults $33.50, Pensioner $29.50,Child 3-17 $26.50. Phone: 4927 4111.

16: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School presents Girls Rock. Step right up and be prepared to be amazed, enchanted, mystified and amused! Some of you will laugh, hopefully no one will cry. With Girls Rock the Girls Grammar community celebrates girl power with dance, music, drama and comedy. It is our hope that our talented performers will delight and entertain you. The show starts at 7pm, all tickets $10. Phone: 4927 4111.

23: Boy & Bear at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets: $44.20. Door sales (from 6pm on night of performance) $49.20. Phone: 4927 4111.

Fresh from a stellar set at Splendour in the Grass, the five- time ARIA winners released their third studio album Limit Of Love in 2015.

December

7: Come, one and all, to Rockhampton's premier Christmas event, Carols by Candlelight. There will be two Carols by Candlelight concerts. Carols by Candlelight at the Pilbeam Theatre at 7pm. Cost: Adult $15, Pensioner $12, Children $10, Family (2A & 2C) $45. Phone: Phone 4927 4111. Carols by Candlelight will also be held at the Rockhampton Music Bowl on Saturday, December 10 at 7pm (gates open at 5pm).