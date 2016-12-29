GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

TONIGHT
- 8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.
- 7pm: Kalam, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.
TOMORROW
- 5pm: Ben Beasley, Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
- 6pm: Live music, Berserker Tavern.
- 6.30pm: Allsorts Open Mic, live music and stand up comedy with Rocky's new and emerging talent at The Workshop, 45 East St. All-ages from 6.30pm and 15+ show from 8.30pm.
- 7pm: Kalam, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.
- 7pm: Gaz and Gaz, Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Tucky, Parkhurst Tavern.
- 7pm: Live music, Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
- 7pm: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.
- 7.30pm: Billy and Guy, CQ Leagues Club.
- 7.30pm: It's A Girl, Glenmore Tavern.
- 8pm: It's A Girl, The Queens Hotel.
- 8pm: Shane Ward, Biloela Anzac Club.
- 8pm: , Young Australian Hotel.
- 8pm: The Octopus Band, Rocky Glen Hotel.
- 8.30pm: Rule 34, Frenchville Sports Club.
- 8.45pm: Gravity, Tannum Sands Hotel.
- 9pm: Velocity, The Strand Hotel.
- 9pm: DJ Pickles RnB Takeover, The Giddy Goat.
- 9pm: DJs , Flamingo's On Quay.
- 9pm: Cheap Talk, The Criterion Hotel.
SATURDAY
- 5pm: Ben Beasley, Great Keppel Island Hideaway
- 12pm: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.
- 4pm: It's A Girl, Tannum Sands Hotel.
- 5.30pm: Damien, Frenchville Sports Club.
- 6pm: Quinton Cassidy, Everton Park Hotel.
- 6pm: Goodbye 2016 New Year's Eve Party featuring live music from Jeremy Marou, DJ sets From Benibee, CTRL ALT DEL and MC Kitch hosting. Balloon drop at midnight, The Giddy Goat.
- 6.30pm: It's A Girl, Allenstown Hotel.
- 6.30pm: Eds Son, Kabra Hotel.
- 7pm: Steve Jay, Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina,
- 7pm: Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.
- 7.30pm: Masquerade, CQ Leagues Club.
- 7pm: Gaz and Gaz, Rockhampton Leagues Club.
- 8.30pm: Damien and Kev, Frenchville Sports Club.
- 8.30pm: Rhonda Janes and Three's Company, Great Keppel Island Hideaway
- 8.45pm: Jag N The Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.
- 9PM: Chris Bax, Rocky Glen Hotel.
- 9PM: Aristokatz, DJ Nathan and Tom, The Strand Hotel.
- 9pm: New Year's Eve Party featuring Cheap Talk, The Criterion Hotel.
- 9pm: The Ferryman, Allenstown Hotel.
- 9pm: New Years Eve Glow Party, featuring DJ A-TONEZ (Sydney), Zodiac Nightclub.
- 9pm: DJs MC Kitch and Ctrl Alt Del featuring local Rockhampton DJs The Askins and Pickles, The Giddy Goat.
- 9pm: RnB Superclub New Years Eve Party featuring DJ Def Rok and SEFU, Flamingos on Quay.
SUNDAY
- 1PM: Eds Son, Tannum Sands Hotel.
- 3PM: Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.
- 4pm: DJ Nathan, in the Beer Garden, The Strand Hotel.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
January
- 27: The Rubens North Queensland Summer Tour 2017, Allenstown Hotel. From 8pm. Go to moshtix.com.au to book. 2016 has proven to be the largest year to date for The Rubens. They kicked off 2016 by taking out the coveted #1 spot on Triple J's Hottest 100 music poll and selling out shows at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion and The Tivoli.
February
- 20: Simon Gillespie Sings Peter Allen. Simon Gillespie grew up just about as far away from Peter Allen as it's possible to get and yet has an uncanny affinity for the music of this extraordinary singer/songwriter. Songs such as Olivia Newton-John's recording of I Honestly Love You and Peter's own soulful and heart-wrenchingly honest delivery of Tenterfield Saddler are lovingly recreated in this outstanding show. Peter Allen's songs are his legacy and with Simon's skillfully sensitive interpretations they serve so well to tell the story of his life and his loves in this concert. Where: Pilbeam from 11am. Cost: Adult $19.50.
- 22: The Searchers -2017 Tour The Searchers are back by popular demand. Rockhampton just can't get enough of The Searchers, so they're coming back. You'll hear all the hit songs including Sweets For My Sweet, Sugar And Spice, Needles And Pins, Love Potion Number 9, Don't Throw Your Love Away, Someday We're Gonna Love Again and When You Walk In The Room. The Searchers have contributed enormously to the British music industry, with record sales.
Experience their greatest hits live for one night only. From 8pm, Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $79.90.