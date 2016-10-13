HOMECOMING: Former Rocky band Pandamic members Rangi Barnes, Joe Scriha, Rhys Adams and Lyle Hardy will play at the Giddy Goat this weekend.

TONIGHT

7PM: Aaron Hamilton, corner bar at the Giddy Goat.

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

6PM: The Ferryman, Berserker Tavern.

6PM: Chenai Boucher, On The Terrace Stockland.

7PM: Aaron Hamilton, corner bar at the Giddy Goat.

7.30PM: Karaoke, Central Lane Hotel, Lakes Creek.

7.30PM: Chris Webbe, Glenmore Tavern.

7.30PM: Judah Kelly Duo, CQ Leagues Club.

8PM: Hayley Marsten, Biloela Anzac Club.

8PM: The Easy Tigers Duo, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.45PM: The Sugar Daddies, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: The Conway Brothers, The Strand Hotel.

SATURDAY

11.30AM: It's A Girl, St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Free bus to the Giddy Goat at 5pm.

2PM: Funatics, St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day.

3PM: Karaoke and bikini girl, Central Lane Hotel, Lakes Creek.

6PM: Vanessa Sanger, Everton Park Hotel.

6PM TILL LATE: Caulfield after party at the Giddy Goat including Kalam Hargreaves in the corner bar, Pandamic supported by Elephant Juice followed by Brooklyn Supported by The Askins & Dj Pickles.

6.30PM: Sophie Rose Raymond album release, upstairs Allenstown Hotel. $5 entry, under 12 free.

7.30PM: TBirds, CQ Leagues Club.

8PM: The Octopus Band, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.45PM: Jag N The Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: The Short Fall, The Strand Hotel.

SUNDAY

1PM: Chris Bax, Tannum Sands Hotel.

2PM: She Cries Wolf album tour at The Lionleigh Tavern, 1 Wandal Rd, Rockhampton. $10 entry.

3PM: Karaoke and BBQ, Central Lane Hotel, Lakes Creek.

4PM: The Strand DJ, The Strand Hotel.

UPCOMING

October

29: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest Rockhampton. A night of horror costumes and headbanging with four heavy bands playing live: Thanartist (Mackay), Odysseus Reborn (Bundaberg), Jab Jab (Yeppoon), Kapricorn (Yeppoon) at The Lionleigh Tavern, 1 Wandal Rd, Rockhampton.$10 entry. Age 18+ ID required for entry. Doors open 8.30pm. First band starts at 9pm. Halloween costume theme.

November

4: Smokie - Australian Tour 2016 at 8pm at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets $99. Following the huge success of their previous tours of Australia, Smokie are returning this November to wow audiences once again. From their landmark ballad of unrequited love, 'Living Next Door to Alice' to more chart-topping hits like 'Lay Back in the Arms of Someone' , 'If You Think You Know How to Love Me' as well as 'Oh Carol' and 'I'll Meet You at Midnight' to name but a few, their massive success story has continued to flourish. With sold out tours around the globe, platinum selling albums over the course of five decades and over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Smokie are one of the most successful bands in the world today. Phone 4927 4111.

December

5: Morning Melodies - A Tribute to Shirley Bassey at the Pilbeam Theatre at 11am. Cost: Adult $19, Pensioner $17. Phone: Dial'n'Charge 4927 4111. Goldfinger... Diamonds Are Forever... Big Spender... they're all songs made famous by the Shirley Bassey. You can enjoy them when international entertainer Brunie Riley performs The Ultimate Tribute to Shirley Bassey. Brunie's interpretation of Bassey is second only to the lady herself: the power, the magic, the presence. Free morning tea, by Brumby's Allenstown.