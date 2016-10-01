30°
Gillies on track for running win

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 1st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Victoria Gillies in her running element
Victoria Gillies in her running element Contributed

VICTORIA Gillies is getting ready to step into her running shoes to see if she can defend her title at the Capricorn Coast running festival.

The 16-year-old Central Queensland girl hopes to secure a fourth consecutive title in the 5 kilometre event tomorrow.

Victoria says she has loved running for as long as she can remember and really enjoys the social side of the sport.

"I've always been an active little kid so sports has sort of been my everything, but I'm into triathlons as well so that consists of swimming, riding and running,” she said.

"I'm really excited for the festival, it's just a great atmosphere to be in and I've been training a bit this week so I'm excited to see what I can do.”

With The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilo's fitness campaign in full swing, Victoria said it was a perfect time to keep healthy and try to beat personal bests when it comes to her running.

"Exercise is a great way to keep healthy, it helps to look after your body and look after yourself, it makes you feel better about yourself.”

"Sometimes I train three times a day but that is only for a couple of days of the week though and just every morning and afternoon.

"I try to eat as lots of fruits and have a good balance when it comes to nutrition, but some nights I just love to eat pizza.”

With Victoria in tip top condition for the race she is pretty keen to beat her 2015 race record.

"Last year went really well, I'm pretty excited with my place and new record, hopefully I can beat it again this year.”

"My record last year was around 19 minutes and 17 seconds.”

Victoria, who encouraged others to take up running as a sport, said it was handy to have an app such as the strava app used in The Morning Bulletin's kick the kilos campaign to keep track of training sessions.

"Having something that can track you run is a good thing so you can smash it out the next time you do it and you can know what you've done so you can work towards a better PB.”

The young runner said she was keen to not only run her hardest this weekend, but to get out there and just enjoy herself.

"I'll definitely be back next year. But first I just want to run well and have fun.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
