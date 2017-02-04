Girls teams could debut at Charity Shield in 2017

RUGBY LEAGUE: Girls teams are set to make their first appearance at the Headspace Rockhampton Charity Shield this year.

The annual carnival, run by the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League, is open to all registered under-14 teams from across Queensland and New South Wales.

It involved 13 teams last year and RDJRL media officer Michael Fletcher is hopeful that number will rise this year with the carnival to be played on April 7 and 8, the middle weekend of the Easter school holidays.

"We're hoping for 16 boys teams and we're also looking at the possibility of having four girls teams this year,” Fletcher said.

"We would love to get the girls involved and get a gauge on how we could grow their involvement down the track.

"We've already had inquiries from Mackay and Charleville, and the Darling Downs have expressed some interest as well.

"Headspace is on board again, which is really good and we'll be supporting the charities again in Camp Quality and the Cancer Council.”

The carnival attracts some of the region's former NRL players, with Jamie Simpson (Souths), Justin Loomans (Cowboys/Souths) and Matt Sing. (Penrith/Roosters/Cowboys) attending last year to share their knowledge about the game on and off the field.

Teams are nine-a-side and games are played over nine-minute halves. At the end of the first day, teams are ranked from one down with the top two sides playing for the Headspace Charity Shield.

The finals will be played at Browne Park this year as lead-up games to the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras-Mackay Cutters Intrust Super Cup, under-20 and under-18 games on the Saturday.

Fletcher said that Headspace would again have a presence at the carnival to offer advice to players, coaching staff and supporters.

"The 2016 event proved that having a strong message and having Headspace attend can help our younger players, with one player calling into an Headspace office after the carnival to talk about some issues he had. He was then able to be placed into a program to support his needs,” Fletcher said.

"The carnival is now in its sixth year and its second year with Headspace as the naming charity. Former Queensland State of Origin Player PJ Marsh who works with Headspace in Rockhampton can't wait for the carnival after last year's event was so successful.”

Nominations close on March 10, with nomination forms available on the QRL website, the RDJRL Charity Shield Facebook page or by contacting Michael Fletcher on 0428113148 or at m.fletcher188@bigpond.com