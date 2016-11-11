Giving children the flight of their lives

ROCKHAMPTON Airport will be a sea of joy, laughter and welcome distraction as pilots take to the sky for National FunFlight this Sunday.

Hundreds of aviators around the country will wake up early and prepare their planes to give unwell, disabled and disadvantaged children the flight of their lives between 10am and 12pm this Sunday.

FunFlight is a small Australian charity with no paid staff, just passionate volunteers and a fantastic network of aero clubs, pilots and non-profit organisations that support children in need.

On one special day of the year, the FunFlight charity coordinates a truly unique and remarkable event.

Almost 1,300 children and their carers or family members will get to experience the thrill of flying in a light aircraft, as well as being treated to lunch and a range of different activities and entertainment at airfields across the country.

Each aero club creates their own excitement, with some organising other activities like Harley Davidson rides on the tarmac, jumping castles, clowns, fire trucks, police and other community services like Rotary, Probis, Lions and CWA joining the fun.

Founder and Board member of FunFlight Michel Verheem said it was unique day.

"There are few days like this - it is truly amazing that everyone gives their time and effort freely and we can help bring such happiness to children who really need it,” Michel said.

"The look on the faces of the children when they board the plane is heart-warming and when they touch down they just can't stop smiling.

"The day wouldn't be possible without the generosity of volunteer pilots, aero clubs, aviation organisations and sponsors. We have big dreams - we would like to double the number of children we reach if we had the capacity”

For more information on the event, making a donation or participating in next year's event - visit www.funflight.org