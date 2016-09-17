Go Lah-Lah for musical stars

MUSIC AND FUN: The stars from ABC KIDS TV show Lah-Lah's Adventures will perform at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on September 22.

CHILDREN from across the country sing along with them every day, but it's meeting the families behind the TV set that's really important to the stars of Lah-Lah's Adventures.

And that's what the musical group will be doing in Rockhampton next week, when they visit the region as part of their Sing It Loud! national tour.

The award winning cast from the ABC KIDS TV series will bring their unique brand of engaging performance and live music to families across the country - they will also introduce children to the wonderful world of music.

Delivering a catchy blend of jazz, pop, rock'n'roll and world music, the Lah-Lah band continues to engage children and families with their unique sound, on top of their passion for educating kids about music and musical instruments on our television screens.

Speaking to Pulse yesterday, husband and wife team and creators of the show, Tina and Mark Harris said actually getting to engage with their fans up close was a special part of the tour for them.

"I think touring for us is really important to connect with families',” Tina said.

"This will be our first time coming to Rockhampton and we are so excited. We can't wait.”

The show promises to be a brand new live musical extravaganza from Lah-Lah's Big Live Band and these shows will feature some new, never before performed Lah-Lah tunes, as well as some very stripy favourites.

Mark said their unique point of difference to other kid's shows was that children were getting to see how music is made by professional musicians. And with a huge following of kids and parents across the country, Tina said she was looking forward to creating more music and TV series to spread the love of music even further. The pair encouraged readers to check out their YouTube channel with new videos every week.