GOLD THEFTS: Yeppoon property targeted

A QUANTITY of gold was stolen from Yeppoon this week.

The matter was reported to police on October 18.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said police conducted enquiries in relation to gold being stolen from a Yeppoon property, including a search of another property in Farnborough on October 19.

A 47-year-old Farnborough man has been charged with one count of stealing.

He is due to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on December 8.

The spokesperson could not confirm the value of the gold.