Good time to fish the creeks after rain flushes the Fitzroy

BEFORE I get into this week's fishing report, I hope everyone had a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

Offshore fishing before the bad weather was great, with good numbers of fisherman catching red emperor, coral trout and nannygai out wide from Yeppoon.

It also looks like we'll have some decent weather coming up this weekend, which should suit fishing around the islands and wide grounds for reef fish and mackerel.

There have been some reports of cobia in around the islands, as well as tuna and mackerel.

We'll have to see how dirty the bay is and how much fresh is coming out the Fitzroy before I can report on the inshore fishing next week.

Estuary fishing was producing the goods over the holidays with good numbers of king salmon, mangrove jack and grunter caught in all the estuary systems.

Now the Fitzroy has a fresh flow, I would say my pick would be Coorooman Creek or Corio Bay targeting fingermark on rock bars or deep structure, mangrove jack in shallow structure, salmon on the mud flats and grunter on rubble bottom.

Mud crabs are getting better and with the big tides this weekend, so I would definitely be putting the crab pots in. Just be aware of the extra run with big tides and watch they don't get washed away.

The Facebook page Fishing Central Queensland is holding a meet and greet this Saturday from 3pm at Emus Beach Resort in Emu Park. RSVP via the Facebook page event.

All profits from the raffles, competitions and gold coin entry will be donated to the Umbrella Network which is a fantastic organisation which helps families with children that have extra needs.

Entry forms for the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club will be available from the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral for the 2017 season in late January, rules and regulations are on the TTFFC Facebook page.