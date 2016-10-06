Supermum recalls her good times on Rocky roads

Police chase four suspects through Botanic Gardens: Police chase four suspects at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens involved in a stolen vehicle speeding crime

I HAVE lived in Rockhampton for more than 30 years.

It was probably a bit of a shock to the system when my family settled here in the 80s.

We had spent years travelling all over Australia, and I was used to exploring new places, meeting new friends and having wonderful adventures.

But it was here my parents settled down, and so did I.

I went to high school here, even some of primary school, and I have loved living here.

I have often written about how much I love Rockhampton and what potential I see in this region and the people who live here.

So it was a bit of a shock after all of these years to find myself facing a move.

My Superman has a promotion at work which means relocating to Brisbane. The big smoke.

Well certainly bigger smoke than here in Rockhampton; or should I say car exhaust fumes.

It is an opportunity I am certainly excited about, now I have had time to digest.

It means looking for a new job, new school for the boys and a new place to live.

After a recent week of giving Brisbane a test run for lifestyle I know there is so much to be excited about . except when it comes to those car fumes.

I'm not a fan of driving in Brisbane.

In fact, I can pretty much say I hate even being a passenger, when it comes to the heavy traffic in the CBD.

I think I am a good driver.

When it comes to the congestion that is Brisbane city traffic it is the other drivers on the road I am worried about.

I know the road rules better than a lot of Central Queenslanders, from what I have seen, so I hate to see what goes on down there.

I already have my Go card to use the public transport system down there and I know it will get a workout.

Rockhampton, any time I have complained about the traffic on the bridges, sitting through two sets of lights on a rare occasion, usually when I am already late for work, or even complaining about having to pay a few dollars to park at the airport, for all those I am very sorry.

Those memories are now going to be the good times I look back on.