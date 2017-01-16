Government denies 'fight clubs' in Capricornia prison

THEY can provide figures for the number of assaults against correctional officers in a metropolitan centre but when it comes to Capricornia, it's in the 'too hard basket'.

This is what the Liberal National Party has discovered recently when it asked about assault figures.

The Queensland opposition asked via a motion in parliament for figures in November for the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre, which the figures were provided by the then Minister Emergency Services and Corrective Services Bill Byrne.

These figures showed the number of assaults against prison officers in the first half of 2016 had almost doubled compared to the same period the year before.

However, the LNP claim that when they asked for Capricornia figures a few weeks later, they were told it would be too difficult to obtain them.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has lost control of Queensland's jails, and refuses to release data about assaults on correctional officers,” acting Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said.

"Labor has turned Queensland's jails into fight clubs through mismanagement and overcrowding.

"The jobs of correctional officers are tough enough without being assaulted by prisoners.

"Enough is enough correctional officers and Queenslanders deserve better.”

But the State Government says the LNP's claims are outlandish and offensive to the hard working correctional officers in Queensland.

"The Corrective Services Commissioner has advised me that there are no fight clubs in Queensland prisons,” Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said.

"Any claims to the contrary are outlandish and offensive to his hard working correctional officers.

"I respect the advice of Corrective Services. I know that Corrective Services officers work hard to maintain a safe and secure prison environment and I appreciate their efforts. Their job is not nine to five. It can be challenging at times and for that we owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

The Bulletin asked the State Government a number of questions in relation to figures for the Capricornia Correctional Centre which went unanswered in their response.

The questions included:

How many assaults on Capricornia Correctional Centre officers were reported in the first six months of 2016?

How many assaults on Capricornia Correctional Centre officers were reported in the first six months of 2015?

Is there an increase or decrease over a 10-year period?

What plans does the Government have to keep the number of assaults down?

However, the State Government was happy to continue responding to Mrs Frecklington's comments.

"I'm mindful of the LNP's motives for seeking this information,” Mr Ryan said.

"The Opposition is playing politics, creating unnecessary angst in the broader community and undermining the hard work being carried out by our prison staff to maintain a safe and secure environment for the prison community and visitors to our facilities.

"The Palaszczuk Government takes the safety of all our frontline officers, including our correctional staff, seriously and we will continue to progress our policies and programs to keep the community safe.

"Today's media statement by the opposition demonstrates their complete lack of understanding when it comes to the root cause of the current situation of Queensland's prisons.

"The facts are diversionary programs and specialised courts, like the Murri Courts and Drug Courts were cut under the LNP.

"It was the Palaszczuk Government that brought back the Murri Courts with diversionary options to reduce the number of people entering into the prison system.”