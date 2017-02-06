Govt allocates $2m to tackle domestic violence in CQ

The Palaszczuk Government has announced more funding to tackle domestic violence in CQ.

DOMESTIC and family violence support services in the Rockhampton area will receive a funding boost with more than $2 million allocated to Central Queensland over four years.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said funds had been awarded to two service providers in the Rockhampton area.

"Relationships Australia has been allocated an additional $50,000 annually for four years to provide extra counselling and support to children and young people experiencing domestic and family violence in Rockhampton,” said Ms Lauga (pictured below).

"Helem Yumba has also been allocated an additional $50,000 a year to provide support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Woorabinda - about 200km outside Rockhampton - who are affected by domestic and family violence.”

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said many women and children facing the horror of domestic and family violence often found it difficult to know who to turn to for help.

"Community organisations play an absolutely vital role in supporting families that are impacted by violence,” she said.

Ms Fentiman said the funding was testament to the Queensland Government's commitment to helping victims of domestic and family violence.

For more information on the Government's actions to tackle domestic and family violence in Queensland go to www.communities.qld.gov.au/gateway/end-domestic-and-family-violence/queensland-government-response.