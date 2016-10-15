27°
Grab the girls for a fun night in

15th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
PRETTY IN PINK: (Back) Moyna Richardson, Joy Wilson, Denise Horton, Gloria Regan and Christine Dobele (front) Abby Hutchins and Shirley Shannon.
PRETTY IN PINK: (Back) Moyna Richardson, Joy Wilson, Denise Horton, Gloria Regan and Christine Dobele (front) Abby Hutchins and Shirley Shannon. Contributed

CANCER Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the launch would officially mark the start of the Girls' Night In campaign in Central Queensland.

"Women have never needed an excuse to get together, but if ever there was one - Girls' Night In is it!" Ms Clift said.

"Girls' Night In events can be as big or small as you would like - simply spend a night in with your girlfriends and donate what you would have spent on a night out to Cancer Council Queensland.

"Whether you host a pyjama party, pot luck dinner, movie night, clothes swap or a pamper party - your support will make a tangible difference to those affected by women's cancers."

In Central Queensland alone, more than 180 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer this year, and around 40 will die from these women's cancers.

"Girls' Night In is an opportunity for women to get together, support those affected by cancer and talk about their own health," Ms Clift said.

"From sharing healthy recipes to fitness tips, checking up on cancer screening and sharing personal stories - we want women to connect over their health and wellbeing."

Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $1.4 million through 3000 hosts in Queensland in 2016.

All funds raised will be invested in vital cancer research, patient support services and prevention programs for women affected by breast and gynaecological cancers.

For more information visit girlsnightin.com.au. or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  breast cancer girls night in katie clift queensland cancer council

Grab the girls for a fun night in

PRETTY IN PINK: (Back) Moyna Richardson, Joy Wilson, Denise Horton, Gloria Regan and Christine Dobele (front) Abby Hutchins and Shirley Shannon.

Girls raise funds for breast cancer with 'night in'

Grab the girls for a fun night in

CANCER Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the launch would officially mark the start of the Girls' Night In campaign in Central Queensland.

