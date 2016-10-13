Graham's Gunnado life

THIRTY years for Graham Dooley has flown by as quickly as a snap of the fingers, but the hardware consultant says he couldn't be happier with the memories he has made.

The Gunnado True Value Hardware employee yesterday celebrated three decades working for the local business.

Graham landed the hardware gig in 1986 after Milroys (the company he was working for) closed down.

After the company closed Graham helped his boss Pat from Milroys move all of the leftover materials to the building which would eventually be known as Gunnado True Value Hardware.

"A few weeks after that Pat rang me and asked me if I had found another position yet and I said no, not as yet and he asked if I would go work for him,” Graham said.

"So that's how I started here and I've been here ever since.”

Having been with the business for so long, Graham says he has seen "an awful lot of changes” when it comes to both customers, service and products.

"This is just a general family hardware store, the area we are in is the older established area of Rockhampton,” he said.

"So people that I deal with on a day to day basis aren't strangers to me because I've known them for 40 to 50 years in some cases.

"As far as the way we trade, I came from a store that offered personalised service and we sort of carried that on here and that's what customers like.”

Graham said the biggest change he saw over the years was the slow loss of personal service throughout the hardware industry.

"A lot of the bigger stores you sort of go in, get what you want and get out,” he said.

"If you know what you want that's good, but if you don't know what you want then you might have a little problem.

"But here we help people as much as we can.”

Graham says he loves selling hardware but admits he loves buying it just as much.

"I enjoy hardware, I've got a shed at home full of junk, you know tools and things.”

"I'm a compulsive buyer, ladies can see a dress and they'll go buy that dress, if I see something on the shelf here I'll go buy it whether I need it or not,” he laughed.

Graham said Gunnado True Value Hardware was a special kind of business as they had a mixture of good staff and owners which made them "one big happy family.”

"I'm only doing two days a week now but I'm happy with that because it keeps me occupied two days a week and I don't lose my contact with people.”

"The customers love coming into a store where people are smiling and they're not grouchy.

"They don't mind having a joke with you and some of them come in very sad and go out laughing their heads off.”

When asked how to describe his last 30 years Graham just smiled and said "great”.

"We've seen a lot of people come and go through here over the years.”

"(I've seen) a lot of sadness, we've seen quite a few older ones pass away as time rolls on, but it has been a great 30 years.

"Thirty years has just gone like that and they're wonderful people to work for. We have the best hardware store in Queensland.”