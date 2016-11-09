Grants help small business in digital economy

THE hundreds of small businesses in Keppel could benefit from a new funding program to help them grow their businesses online.

"The Palaszczuk Government has committed $6 million over three years to help small businesses around the state engage with the global digital economy through the Small Business Digital Grants program,” the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said.

"Two million dollars per year over three years has been allocated for the program which will provide grants of up to $10,000 to be matched by participants,” said Mrs Lauga.

She said funding received through the program can be spent on the purchase of hardware, software and services - such as digital coaching.

"The Palaszczuk Government wants to help Keppel businesses to embrace digital technologies and make the most of online business opportunities,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Queensland small businesses will be in a stronger position to respond to competition, embrace new opportunities and grow into globally competitive businesses through utilising technologies, working smarter and fostering an entrepreneurial culture.”

The Digital Grants Program is part of a $22.7 million Budget commitment by the Palaszczuk Government to provide additional support for Queensland Small Businesses - which includes the creation of the Office of Small Business.

"Helping small business to enter the digital economy will form a key action in the strategy to empower small business and support the entrepreneurs of tomorrow,” said Mrs Lauga.

"By expanding our support for the sector we are establishing Queensland as the state for small business to start, grow and employ.”

For more information on the Small Business Digital Grants go to business.qld.gov.au/digital