UPDATE 10.30am: CREWS have left the scene of a grass fire in Parkhurst, which broke out around 8am this morning.

Only one vehicle remains at the Plover St address.

INITIAL: A GRASS fire has started on Plover St, Parkhurst, this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene around 8am.

There are currently five trucks on scene, and a QFES spokesperson this morning said the blaze was "fairly inaccessible".