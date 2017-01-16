Grave yard shifts putting youth to work

SKILLED UP: Clive Hayes participated in the Skilling Queenslanders for Work which saw him and his fellow participants working to restore graves at the Mt Morgan Cemetery.

CLIVE Hayes wanted another notch on his belt when it came to hands on qualifications.

The young local did just that yesterday when he graduated from the Skilling Queenslanders for Work project yesterday.

Skilling Queenslanders: For the past five months a group of young people from Mount Morgan have been learning new skills and helping the community at the same time. Annette Rutherford talks about the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Walking away with a certificate I in construction, Clive, was among 10 indigenous graduates who undertook the five month program.

The program, which was a combined effort of the Mount Morgan Aboriginal Corporation, Khonnect and Skilling Queenslanders for work, saw the students restore graves in the Mt Morgan Cemetery.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work particpants L-R Kiowa Fay, Clive Hayes, Shinnoah Fay, Zachary Andreassen, Clinton Leisha, Xavier Dickfos, and Darren Scott Chris Ison ROK160117cwork3

Annette Rutherford from Khonnect, who helped to put the work program together, said the project held a special place in her heart.

"I know how difficult it is to up keep graves,” she said.

"My family is in the north Rockhampton cemetery and I don't go as regularly as I should and I believe that the cemented graves look so much nicer and last much longer.

"I wanted to have a permanent marker (on the graves) so I looked around for ways I could get that sort of help and Joel and Stacy from Mt Morgan aboriginal corporation were very supportive with partnering me for this idea.”

Annette Rutherford from Khonnect at the graduation ceremony for 10 Mt Morgan participants in the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program. Chris Ison ROK160117cwork1

Annette said the program not only helped the graduates to source employment but also gave a helping hand to the wider community.

"This employs 10 people, it gives them a wage for five months and with that their money will come back into the Mt Morgan economy.”

"So for five months while they are learning their skills they are also contributing economically to the area.”

At the completion of the project three students cored full time project with two more waiting to hear back from apprenticeships and one other gaining local employment in Mt Morgan.

Clive Hayes was one of the lucky students who landed a full time job on a cattle station down near Chinchilla.

Already having a Certificate II in agriculture he said he first joined to program to make himself more employable.

"I wanted to start getting my skill levels up and just really wanted to do something for the community as well,” he said.

"It was a bit back and forth during the program with some things proving hard and some being pretty easy, but you go through your difficulties with it.

"I was on Centerlink for a bit but before that I was on a cattle station so this has given me more skills to use.”

L-R Sarelle Wragge (Dept of Education and Training), Schae O'Dell, Peter McDuff (Dept of Education and Training), Clive Hayes, Shinnoah Fay, Clinton Leisha, Xavier Dickfos, Annette Rutherford (Khonnect), Stacy Hayes (Mt Morgan Aboriginal Corporation), front L-R Kiowa Fay, Zachary Andreassen and Darren Scott. Chris Ison ROK160117cwork4

Annette and the other companies involved in the first round of the project are looking forward to the possible start of a second round of the program.

"We are very hopeful a second round of our project could start in February or March of this year and we will hear sometime soon if we have been successful with the second round of funding from Skilling Queenslanders for work,” she said.

"By the end of the project it will be up to 20 people who have been employed for up to five months and have gained a certificate in construction.”