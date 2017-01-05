Green shoots only in the local jobs market

NO JOBS: The General Manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth (pictured with carpentry apprentice Ben Elliott) says young talent is leaving the area to find work.

UNEMPLOYMENT in Capricornia is trending in the right direction, but the number of job vacancies is struggling to grow.

General manager of CTC Employment, Darryl Lapworth (pictured) said Rockhampton job vacancies were stable at best with green shoots in some areas.

"Youth unemployment worries everyone," Mr Lapworth said.

"A lot of young talent is moving to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

"Government's are talking, but still nothing seems to be happening and people can't afford to wait.

"Young people don't want to sit here and do nothing; they want to move on."

Encouraging signs are emerging in some industries, particularly in the rail corridors.

"CR Rail is the contractor for rail jobs and they're prepared to pay for a skilled workforce, " Mr Lapworth said.

"The Certificate II in Rail Infrastructure is a good place to start.

"Construction in the mining industry is down but coal shipping is up so there are jobs on the rail gangs, fixing up the lines.

"From there workers can progress onto the welding crews."

Recent increases in hospitality and tourism jobs are largely seasonal according to Mr Lapworth who said it's a bit disappointing that young people tend to see those industries as stepping stones.

"There's good opportunity for young people with passion to progress into management," he said.

"If we want to bring tourism and a dining culture to the area, we need dedicated staff who make it their passion."