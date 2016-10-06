30°
'Green wall' EOIs open for Livingstone art project

6th Oct 2016 10:51 AM
TO AND FRO: Expressions of Interest have opened for the creatively talented to develop an integrated "public art and green wall" on Yeppoon's Barry St.
TO AND FRO: Expressions of Interest have opened for the creatively talented to develop an integrated "public art and green wall” on Yeppoon's Barry St.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council wants to give the region's artists a chance to flourish.

Expressions of Interest have opened for the creatively talented to develop an integrated "public art and green wall” on Yeppoon's Barry St.

Wall location and extent, intersection of Barry and Hill Streets.
Wall location and extent, intersection of Barry and Hill Streets.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the artscape would be part of the $53 million Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Revitalisation.

He said the Green Wall would hopefully be completed around November, with the Queen St works and car park to be finished in December.

Expressions of Interest have opened for the creatively talented to develop an integrated "public art and green wall” on Yeppoon's Barry St.
Expressions of Interest have opened for the creatively talented to develop an integrated "public art and green wall” on Yeppoon's Barry St.

"(It will) be the best Christmas present we can give to local businesses," Cr Ludwig said.

"By using creative designs and beautiful landscaping we can capture the relationship between the beaches, foreshore, town spaces and community to make this a unique landmark which adds to the amenity of the CBD.”

Arts Councillor Nigel Hutton said the council was looking for concepts that demonstrate creativity, distinctiveness and quality, and which consider the cultural, site specific and local character of the Yeppoon community.

"The full span of the concrete wall must be addressed, with the green component to consist of orange trumpet vines,” he said.

"Council will provide the vines and facilitate their training after installation to ensure coverage of the sections of wall that are required to integrate with the artistic treatment.”.

Artists looking to register their interest should contact council on 4913 5000 or search 'Key Projects' at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au

Expressions of Interest close Monday 24 October at 5pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
