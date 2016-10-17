Growler supply running dry after week-one success

Tim Pleming and Jimi Callahan show off their boutique beer on tap.

TIM Pleming didn't anticipate locals would be lining up for his latest business venture.

But an out-pour of interest has seen his growler (2L stubbie) supply run dry since he first started to sell boutique beers on tap from his drive-through bottle shop last week.

With 30 more of the vessels on their way up from Bargara Brewing Company in Bundaberg, the Sun Palms Hotel owner said he had a handful of happy customers to call.

"It's been fantastic, the people actually love it," Tim said.

"We only had 14 left on Friday night when we closed the drive thru, and I came down and stood in drive in with Jimmy on Saturday, in two hours we sold all 14," he said.

"I would have sold 20 if I had them there.

"I got numbers of everyone who missed out... I'll get back to ringing them up and tell them to get their growler."

For $15, customers can refill with their choice of Bargara Brewing Company's Drunk Fish pale ale and Thirsty Turtle bright lager, both on tap at the Gladstone Rd store in south Rockhampton.

The innovative Bundaberg-based brewery tackles the regional towns food wastage problem by brewing craft beers out of harvest seconds.

Tim said even those who don't purchase a drop are poking their heads in out of curiosity and he more people might pop in to see what else the venue has to offer.

Since he took over the Sun Palms, Tim has re-vamped the dining and bar room.

It is hard to miss - look for the giant Bundy Rum bottle out front.