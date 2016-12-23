32°
News

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

Christine Mckee
| 22nd Dec 2016 5:23 PM Updated: 23rd Dec 2016 5:00 AM
SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016
SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The Guardian Australia's list of the 10 best films produced in Australia this year has just been released and includes yet another gong for central Queensland-produced, Broke.

The low budget, little-Aussie-battler of a film reached heights far beyond the most hopeful predictions when it collected a swag of awards from 30 international film festivals.

With a total production cost of just $150,000, Broke was one of only two films released this year to recoup it's budget.

The other was the year's most popular film, Red Dog.

Broke tells the story of ageing rail worker, Cec and former footy hero, now washed up gambling addict, Ben Kelly,or BK.

Cec finds Kelly passed out late one evening and decides to take him in.

BK's journey to find his once-famous courage, in order to overcome his demons proved a winner for screenwriter and director, Heath Davis, producer Luke Graham, critics and audiences.

Although Steve le Marquand's performance as BK is being touted as one of the best this year, it was his co-star Claire Van der Boom who collected the Outstanding Lead Actress award at the Manchester Film Festival.

"We're very proud of that little film," Luke Graham said.

"The international market loved it."

Graham says the working-class film was conceived to it's location, which he discovered while visiting his parents in Central Queensland and discovered a 'fantastic location'.

Broke was filmed over six weeks, entirely on location in Gladstone and Rockhampton and premiered in Gladstone in April this year.

The majority of the crew were from central Queensland; none of whom had any experience in the film industry.

"When you don't have millions of dollars, you have to choose the right location," Graham said.

"The potential for the film industry in central Queensland is amazing.

"The heavy industry in Gladstone is very visual and this is a community that makes things happen.

"Realistically, if we'd had to pay for things we had through that support, the budget would have been half a million dollars.

"Choosing this location was perfect."

Broke is just the beginning for the fledgling central Queensland film industry.

Graham's production company, Scope Red is currently finalising the cast on it's next feature film, to be filmed around Byfield, north of Yeppoon and on the islands off Gladstone.

"It's completely different visually, but again it's all here," said Graham.

"Some of the scenes are set in the north-west of the United States, around Seattle, but they'll all be filmed in Byfield."

The psychological horror film will again feature big name Australian actors but with opportunities for central Queenslanders to be involved.

Production of the yet-to-be- named film is set to start in May next year, a time of year when Graham says the central Queensland light is really nice.

Again the budget is small and this time there will be American co-production, but it will remain a central Queensland product, with high hopes of achieving the same success as Broke.

You can watch Broke on Channel One on December 24 at 9pm.

International Awards

- Best Narrative Feature, Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

- Best Drama, Kiwi International Film Festival

- Best of Show Indiefest Film Awards, Los Angeles

- Award of Excellence, Indiefest Film Awards

- Outstanding Lead Actress, Manchester Film Festival

- Best Actor Cardiff Independent Film Festival

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian films broke movie capricorn film festival claire van der boom luke graham scope red steve le marquand

BREAKING: 29 jobs lost as Rockhampton fast food franchise goes into voluntary administration

BREAKING: 29 jobs lost as Rockhampton fast food franchise goes...

Fast food franchise owners lose the fight with parent company to keep their stores open. Up to 50 stores closed Australia-wide

Customers spending big

ON THE LIST: Stockland Camera House owner Dale Winter holding a DJI Phantom 4Pro.

Business is booming with locals shopping at the last minute

Holiday boost for hideaway

ON TEHIR FEET: Fern's Hideaway owners John "Marto” and Genevieve Martin with Jann Stuckey and Mary Carroll at Ferns Hideaway Resort which is open and welcoming visitors.

Tourism to souther reef area improves

Pain gone, game on for Marco

REDEMPTION: Capras player Marco De La Pena is sets his sights on banishing his injury run in the 2017 rugby league season.

Out of the injury ward and into the pack

Local Partners

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Missing CQ woman found on Coast

MISSING: Debbie Stanley, 55, was last seen in Millwell Rd, Maroochydore.

A 55-year-old central Queensland woman reported missing from Coast

End of year dog race for young and old

MERRY WOOFMAS: L-R Jess Suli (12) and Caelan Hall (12) with \"You Maybe Right\" which will be running in the Rockhampton Xmas Cup Meet.

Christmas Cup finals a night for the whole family

Your guide to the school holidays

Do not use - Newsgate training image

Ideas to keep kids entertained these school holidays

GALLERY: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Santa at the Semple Family Memorial Santa Run Street Parade in Yeppoon.

Carols by the Beach kicks off after being postponed

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

Venues plan to keep CBD open, despite closing time shake up

DRINK UP: Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes, pictured with Sgt Paul Bennett, is disappointed CBD venues voted for 2am closures.

Rocky CBD clubs and pubs vote for early closing times

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $219,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $225,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Date change for Shoalwater impact public meeting

Marlborough Motors owner Darryl McKenzie and his apprentice Alec Howard out the front of the workshop.

Politicians invited to Marlborough public meeting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!