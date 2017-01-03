Guess which month broke the rain record in 2016

The Rockhampton River Festival looking a little washed out after today's rain Photo: Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON fell just under 4cm short of 1metre of rainfall in 2016.

Figures for the year show Rockhampton Airport recorded 963mm rainfall, more than 140mm above the annual average of 820mm.

All this in fewer wet days.

The airport recorded only 77 wet days last year compared to an average of above 90.

In other Central Queensland centres, Yeppoon recorded 1091mm of rainfall, about 30mm short of its annual average, while Emerald had more than 100mm greater than average rainfall, registering 726.8mm.

It was a mixed bag in Rockhampton with a wet winter, including record rainfall in July, followed by a relatively dry spring.

July and February were the wettest months of the year, both recording more than 250mm rainfall.

And the hottest day was a 39.5 degree scorcher on November 13.

Bureau of Meteorology duty observer Damian Ousley said while it was a wetter-than-average year in Rockhampton, it wasn't record breaking.

"There would be plenty of years wetter," Mr Ousley said.