Guns and ammunition stolen from Central Queensland

POLICE are this morning searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said the maroon Holden Commodore station wagon was stolen yesterday from a house at Gogango, about 70km west of Rockhampton.

It was later sighted on the Capricorn Hwy at 2.45pm travelling towards Rockhampton.

The offenders also broke into the house and sheds on the property, along with a secured gun safe.

It's understood there were eight guns taken from the safe, as well as ammunition.

There were reports the vehicle was seen in South Rockhampton about 7pm Sunday night.

The vehicle registration is 689 EZX.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.