33°
News

Guns and ammunition stolen from Central Queensland

Michelle Gately
| 31st Oct 2016 6:24 AM
Police are searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property.
Police are searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property. Tessa Mapstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are this morning searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said the maroon Holden Commodore station wagon was stolen yesterday from a house at Gogango, about 70km west of Rockhampton.

It was later sighted on the Capricorn Hwy at 2.45pm travelling towards Rockhampton.

The offenders also broke into the house and sheds on the property, along with a secured gun safe.

It's understood there were eight guns taken from the safe, as well as ammunition.

There were reports the vehicle was seen in South Rockhampton about 7pm Sunday night.

The vehicle registration is 689 EZX.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime gogango guns police rockhampton stolen car

Guns and ammunition stolen from Central Queensland

Guns and ammunition stolen from Central Queensland

A car stolen from the property along with the guns was reportedly seen in Rockhampton overnight.

HOT TOPIC: Refugees banned from ever visiting Australia

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) and Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton, answer a question during a press conference in Sydney on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Mr Turnbull and Mr Dutton announced that the Migration Act will be amended to ensure that asylum seekers who try to come to Australia by boat are forbidden from ever entering the country. Photo: AAP

Refugees detained at Manus or Nauru to be banned from Australia

Car rolls off road at Marlborough

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Five people were in the car when it crashed

Inland Port project makes progress in Central Queensland

CQ Inland Port at Yamala near Emerald.

Growth potential for horticulture, agriculture, and resources

Local Partners

GALLERY: Dysart library gets 'tech'-nical at Tech Fest

MORE than 150 budding coders packed Dysart Library for the inaugural Isaac Libraries Tech Fest over the weekend (Saturday October 22).

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

ReefBlitz participants working at the event on Great Keppel Island on Saturday where 50 volunteers tackled marine debris on three of the beaches.

Locals gather to contribute to protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The intruder who was shot at Miranda Kerr's home had reportedly hand-delivered a love letter to the property two days before his altercation

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDER Shane Tighe at a spot overlooking the site of a crash at Glass House Mountains yesterday.

If you could fly like an eagle, would you give it up?

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Opinion: Following the Halloween money trail

Are the retail stores just carving up profits when it comes to promoting events like Halloween?

Is Halloween a questionable event ?

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Lot 27 Foxglove Avenue, Forest Park

5 (Lot 27) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $169,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 27, a well-proportioned 762m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $529,000

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $529,000

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $465,000

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, under $350,000

12 Athlone Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $349,000

This low maintenance brick and tile home is well priced and situated in a quiet cul-de-sac of quality homes in popular Norman Gardens. There is plenty of space for...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Great Location to the University and Heights College

12 Ames Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Great Location to the University and Heights College This lowset brick home is located in a quiet cul-da-sac and only a few minutes' walk or drive to the CQU and...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $399,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!