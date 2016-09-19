Haidee's hilarious relationship with neighbourhood magpie

Magpie breeding season starts July, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months. Photo: Contributed.

THERE is a family of magpies that live in the tree beside my house.

Last week, Father Magpie (whose name is Kenneth) was hit by a car driven by a cold-hearted hooligan.

Because he eats usually out of my hands it is ever so tempting to attempt to snatch him, however these are the reasons I haven't:

Kenneth will never, ever trust me again.

Kenneth has a sharp-pointed glistening beak.

Kenneth may hurt himself more in his struggle for freedom.

The wildlife lady came over for the umpteenth time today, sporting her big net and determined attitude.

Kenneth refuses to be captured.

The wildlife lady paused, and put her big net down.

"If I do catch him, and take him to the vet they will most likely put him down," she said pensively. "Do you want that to happen to him?"

"Gracious no, not Kenneth," I gasped. "It's merely a sore leg, he can still fly."

So we have decided to give Kenneth the very best chance at healing his leg as time permits.

I awoke early this morning to the sounds of a great kerfuffle.

Looking out from my bedroom window, I saw The Meter Man, his face pale and frightened upturned towards the sky.

A blur of wings and the snapping of a beak soon revealed The Meter Man's concerns.

"F off," he screamed, holding out his hat like The Count of Monte Cristo as Kenneth shrieked and swooped.

"It's okay," I called out, trying to help, "it's only Kenneth."

My words however had little effect on his fear as he staggered about, shouting, waving his hat and eventually breaking into a dead sprint.

My experiences with magpies however hasn't been all good.

A couple of years ago I escorted The Children to a park to play.

An angry magpie swooped repeatedly on us as we screamed and ran towards the covered playground equipment.

The only way to get The Children back to the car after they finished playing was by putting a sandbucket over my head and running as fast as I could to be able to drive the car closer to pick them up.

In the darkness as I ran along all I could hear was my ragged breathing and the sound of the magpie's beak banging against the bucket.

It was a rather harrowing moment in time.