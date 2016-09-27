30°
News

Hairess Boutique salon was 'meant to be'

Amber Hooker
| 28th Sep 2016 6:13 AM
Jenna Sivewright and her daughter Mila Gilbert, 2, are excited to open the doors to Hairess Boutique on Denham St, Rockhampton today, Wednesday, September 28.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin
Jenna Sivewright and her daughter Mila Gilbert, 2, are excited to open the doors to Hairess Boutique on Denham St, Rockhampton today, Wednesday, September 28.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BY PURE coincidence, today marks a significant milestone for Jenna Sivewright for more than one reason.

The owner of new hairdressing business Hairess Boutique opens up her Denham St salon today, but as she welcomes her first clients, someone special weighs heavy on her heart and mind.

"I lost my mum when I was 21 and her anniversary date is the 28th of September, and just by chance I am opening that day,” the mother-of-one said with her own daughter, Mila, by her side.

"So I am taking that as a positive omen, when my brother messaged me and I told him, he said 'if you did have any doubts you'll know now it is meant to be'.”

Since she made the decision to cement her place at 23 Denham St, Jenna said life had been a "whirlwind”, but when the opportunity arose to branch out on her own she couldn't help but seize it.

"I didn't really know if I was ready or if it was the right thing to do financially and with the economy, but I think everything just fell into place beautifully,” she said.

"It was smooth sailing; we were just like, 'right we are doing this' and decisions were made and then just from there it's been a whirlwind, it's all happened really quick.”

Jenna moved from New Zealand to Australia four years ago, joined by her husband and greatest support, Edward Gilbert.

She said the job opportunities first lured them to Rockhampton and after familiarising herself with the region and building up a client base at her former salon, she was hopeful to expand in time.

"If there is a lot of growth I will look at employing someone else, but we will just give it a few months and see how it all goes... I'll keep it small and intimate for now,” she said.

Jenna Sivewright opens the doors of her business, Hairess Boutique today, Wednesday, September 28.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin
Jenna Sivewright opens the doors of her business, Hairess Boutique today, Wednesday, September 28.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

Jenna's passion lies in lending her skills to special occasions such as weddings and formals and she revels in transforming someone's "whole being”.

"I love the transformation, not just physical,” she said.

"You see them change and you see the inside of them they transform and the joy that brings, that's my biggest thing; I am genuine about making a change for them.

"It's a huge part about your whole being, if you look good you feel good and it's a cliche, but it's definitely truth.”

Hairess Boutique offers bridal, formal and special occasion services, on top of colours, cuts, extensions, women's, men's and kid's cuts, facial waxing, tinting and relaxation treatments.

Find Jenna on Facebook.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  beauty, business, hairdressing, rockhampton cbd

REVEALED: Major fitness precinct plans unveiled

REVEALED: Major fitness precinct plans unveiled

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal the corner of Kent and Archer Streets is about to be transformed into the fitness hub of south Rockhampton.

Rebranding Rocky to be a hub of all hubs

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and councillor Tony Williams greets Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk before taking her on a tour around the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Rockhampton following Cyclone Marcia.

Should we start calling Rockhampton the hub capital?

Undercover operation busts dealer

A man caught selling weed to a cop alleged it was his first time.

Hyacinth not posing risk to Fitzroy water quality

IDEAL CONDITIONS: Rockhampton Regional Council's Pest Management team control aquatic weeds in the Fitzroy River.

Fitzroy River quality up to standard

Local Partners

Australia Day grants on offer for community events

The grants are open to community and not-for-profit charity groups.

Senior fun at Bauhinia House

SENIOR FUN: North Rockhampton Senior Citzens Club recently held a lunch with the theme of come dressed up as your favourite song.

Come and join the senior fun at Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton.

Rocky venue to exclusively screen global movie festival

WORLD PREMIER: The Walter Reid Cultural Centre is one of eight Australian venues to host the World's First Global Film Festival.

Local movie lovers to judge the World's First Global Film Fest

Latest deals and offers

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

IS this the icing on the wedding cake?

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Rocky venue to exclusively screen global movie festival

WORLD PREMIER: The Walter Reid Cultural Centre is one of eight Australian venues to host the World's First Global Film Festival.

Local movie lovers to judge the World's First Global Film Fest

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

298 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $425,000

Looking for a large family home in a quiet cul-de-sac? Then this one is for you! This beautiful double storey brick home is in an elevated position surrounded by...

Great return + cheap rates + depreciation = happy investor!

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new investor of this brand new house that has been designed to include all the convenience...

Perfect Investment Property

4 McKelligett Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic property in the heart of Wandal central to everything. Very spacious upstairs, 3 bedrooms, all with built-in robes, separate office plus an...

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

Beautiful Gable Family Home -Priced to Sell -$220,000!!!!

58 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 3 $220,000

Inspect this very affordable and very well presented home TODAY - just perfect to live in, or brilliant investment opportunity . What a perfect central location ...

Large Family Home in Central North Rockhampton Location!

184 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Perfect family home in quiet street in popular Central Northside location ready for its new owners to enjoy! This spacious home is ideal for growing families who...

Priced to SELL!

27/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

If you are looking to down size or Invest, then look no further for this beachside unit. With very low body corporate fees and just a walk to Cooee Bay or...

Classic Old World Charm

7 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $429,000

This beautiful classic home is situated in a very quiet street in Wandal oozing character and waiting for your inspection. * Fresh, clean and crisp * Hoop pine...

BEACHFRONT Beauty!

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 2 $485,000

Embrace the coastal lifestyle. Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from your balcony or stroll over to the beach and...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

14% of renovators doing own electrical work?

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

And 12% said they did their own plumbing work