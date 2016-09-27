Hairess Boutique salon was 'meant to be'

Jenna Sivewright and her daughter Mila Gilbert, 2, are excited to open the doors to Hairess Boutique on Denham St, Rockhampton today, Wednesday, September 28.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

BY PURE coincidence, today marks a significant milestone for Jenna Sivewright for more than one reason.

The owner of new hairdressing business Hairess Boutique opens up her Denham St salon today, but as she welcomes her first clients, someone special weighs heavy on her heart and mind.

"I lost my mum when I was 21 and her anniversary date is the 28th of September, and just by chance I am opening that day,” the mother-of-one said with her own daughter, Mila, by her side.

"So I am taking that as a positive omen, when my brother messaged me and I told him, he said 'if you did have any doubts you'll know now it is meant to be'.”

Since she made the decision to cement her place at 23 Denham St, Jenna said life had been a "whirlwind”, but when the opportunity arose to branch out on her own she couldn't help but seize it.

"I didn't really know if I was ready or if it was the right thing to do financially and with the economy, but I think everything just fell into place beautifully,” she said.

"It was smooth sailing; we were just like, 'right we are doing this' and decisions were made and then just from there it's been a whirlwind, it's all happened really quick.”

Jenna moved from New Zealand to Australia four years ago, joined by her husband and greatest support, Edward Gilbert.

She said the job opportunities first lured them to Rockhampton and after familiarising herself with the region and building up a client base at her former salon, she was hopeful to expand in time.

"If there is a lot of growth I will look at employing someone else, but we will just give it a few months and see how it all goes... I'll keep it small and intimate for now,” she said.

Jenna Sivewright opens the doors of her business, Hairess Boutique today, Wednesday, September 28.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

Jenna's passion lies in lending her skills to special occasions such as weddings and formals and she revels in transforming someone's "whole being”.

"I love the transformation, not just physical,” she said.

"You see them change and you see the inside of them they transform and the joy that brings, that's my biggest thing; I am genuine about making a change for them.

"It's a huge part about your whole being, if you look good you feel good and it's a cliche, but it's definitely truth.”

Hairess Boutique offers bridal, formal and special occasion services, on top of colours, cuts, extensions, women's, men's and kid's cuts, facial waxing, tinting and relaxation treatments.

