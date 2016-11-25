34°
Hanson in Yeppoon to disprove reef death

Trinette Stevens
| 25th Nov 2016 11:36 AM
ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson is gracing the shores, and waters, of Yeppoon today.

The controversial politician has brought with her a team of One Nation senators, and is on an apparent mission to disprove the presence of reef death around Great Keppel Island.

The visit is intended to share a wider message of denial, with the party claiming declarations of reef death on the Great Barrier Reef are "lies" from various groups.

It is currently unclear why Ms Hanson and the One Nation party chose a Yeppoon site to promote this message.

It is widely known that The Northern Sector of the coast, from Port Douglas and more north, is the most severely affected with significant coral mortality.

But it is understood Ms Hanson holds concerns for the region's tourism industry, with operators reportedly suggesting the widespread media discourse over the reef's death have steered people away from dive-tourism.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  pauline hanson

