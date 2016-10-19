Hanson says under 25s at risk of being 'spoiled brats'

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

SENATOR Hanson has expressed her support for the government's proposal which would require people under the age of twenty-five to wait four weeks for the dole.

But, she said, a longer wait would be even more effective.

"We need to start instilling young Australians with a better work ethic because right now we risk raising a generation of entitled brats who are not just unemployed, they are unemployable and they're looking for someone else to blame,” she said.

Senator Hanson also suggested people look at her One Nation Party's apprenticeship scheme policy as an alternative.

The scheme would see the government pay 75% of an apprentices first year's wage, 50% of the second and 25% of

the third.

The Senator claimed the move would be more financially viable than paying "young kids” to be on the dole.

"One Nation's policies are about empowering businesses, empowering people and empowering Australians to take some responsibility,” she said.

"Most of these kids have never worked, still live with their parents, have never paid taxes and think that for some reason this entitles them to handouts,” she said.

"During the Christmas Holidays in Queensland there are always so many small businesses in our tourist spots desperate for staff but no one wants to work because they would rather go surfing on the taxpayers' money.

"And if you think that sounds like a great idea then you need to wake up to yourself. ”

Ms Hanson also hit out at Nick Xenophon after the South Australian senator announced he would not be supporting the government bill.