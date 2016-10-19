31°
News

Hanson says under 25s at risk of being 'spoiled brats'

19th Oct 2016 12:17 PM
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SENATOR Hanson has expressed her support for the government's proposal which would require people under the age of twenty-five to wait four weeks for the dole.

But, she said, a longer wait would be even more effective.

"We need to start instilling young Australians with a better work ethic because right now we risk raising a generation of entitled brats who are not just unemployed, they are unemployable and they're looking for someone else to blame,” she said.

Senator Hanson also suggested people look at her One Nation Party's apprenticeship scheme policy as an alternative.

The scheme would see the government pay 75% of an apprentices first year's wage, 50% of the second and 25% of

the third.

The Senator claimed the move would be more financially viable than paying "young kids” to be on the dole.

"One Nation's policies are about empowering businesses, empowering people and empowering Australians to take some responsibility,” she said.

"Most of these kids have never worked, still live with their parents, have never paid taxes and think that for some reason this entitles them to handouts,” she said.

"During the Christmas Holidays in Queensland there are always so many small businesses in our tourist spots desperate for staff but no one wants to work because they would rather go surfing on the taxpayers' money.

"And if you think that sounds like a great idea then you need to wake up to yourself. ”

Ms Hanson also hit out at Nick Xenophon after the South Australian senator announced he would not be supporting the government bill.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

Central Queensland dancers got the chance to learn from a Queensland Ballet star.

CQ girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

CYBER CRIME: A Yeppoon teenager has been bullied by her 'best friends' on social media

My daughter was devastated, heartbroken, shell shocked

Ambulance service called over to 500 snake bites this year

Lismore vets are warning that brown snakes are on the move.

Mr Coombs urged everyone to have a first aid kit handy.

Man faces court after early morning scuffle

Court

A kebab shop fracas ended in a sore head and a hefty fine

Local Partners

A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink.

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Great Home, Great Location

23 Mansfield Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 3 $250,000

This highset weatherboard home is located in a lovely quiet area and only a short walk to the Rockhampton Hospital, Rockhampton Grammar and Saint Joseph's Primary...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

House 5 1 3 $638,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain and ocean views that will win your heart. Enjoy the...

Fabulous Family Home/Rumpus Room/Side Access -$324,000

19 Macnevin Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $324,000

Snap this One Up TODAY! What a perfect family home, 1st Home Buyers Home or Top Investment Property. This fantastic high-set home offers beautiful rich polished...

Immaculately Presented

11/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated in a sought after location, surrounded by quality homes is this beautifully presented stand alone Villa. You will love the spacious design with 3 good...

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 Auction on site...

Situated in a quite street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Breathtaking in Size!!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $659,000

Beautifully designed and serene in location. This home is sure to impress with exceptional quality, style and space that will grab you the moment you walk through...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards